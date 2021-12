The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management, Inc. against Adam Gomez on Dec. 2: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled ||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-064291-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 1.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO