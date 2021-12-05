Court activity on Dec. 3: Sharjo, Inc. vs Jeremiah Guerin

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Southern Oaks Apartments LLC against Sammie Lee Weathers, Jr. on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050204-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Onemain Financial Group LLC against Julio Peralta on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050163-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Velocity Investments, LLC against Rosby Jones and Shelia Joned on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050081-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Regana M Robinson on Dec. 8. Case number 2122-AC11837 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Dec. 8.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Westlake Services LLC against Deisy Cue and Julio Sanchez on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050688-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 2.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems LLC against Debra Paul on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065110-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Shelia Keys on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050266-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Franchesca Vasquez on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050516-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No 15 LLC against Hoyt Gray on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050092-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Steevenson Dextra on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065109-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by American Express National Bank against Michael Hughes Michael Hughes Aka on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065112-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by First National Bank of Omaha against Rafael Yabur on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050104-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Daniel Willett on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050374-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Student Loan Solutions LLC against Stephanie Shannon Dobbs on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050522-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Maria Vazquez and Quillermo Vazquez against American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida on Dec. 8: 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC against Marisol Gonzalez on Dec. 7: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-049900-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 30.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Florida Spine and Wellness Institute Y Wayne Bailey AAO against Progressive American Insurance Company on Dec. 7: 'Summons Issued||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-064801-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Vision Auto Glass of Florida Inc. against The Standard Fire Insurance Company on Dec. 6. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Exhibit(s)'. 'Statement Of...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by BH Builders Pro LLC against Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company on Dec. 7: 'Summons Issued||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-064810-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec....
The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Alejandra N Escareno on Dec. 4. Case number 2122-AC11732 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Dec. 4.
