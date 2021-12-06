ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Stabbed On CTA Blue Line Train Near Irving Park Stop

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was stabbed on a CTA Blue Line train near the Irving Park stop early Monday morning.

Police said there was an argument after another man approached with a gun. The armed man also pulled out a sharp object.

The victim tried to pull the sharp object away, but cut his own hand. He is in good condition and is expected to be OK.

The armed man was arrested and charges are pending.

