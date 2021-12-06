ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Warm and rainy today; snow mid-week in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

A warm front is moving through the region, bringing temperatures up to the 60s today along with some rain showers.

It will be a rainy and windy day, with wind gusts up to 25-35 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KETjk_0dFB4szT00

Another storm is brewing for Wednesday, but its track and timing has not yet been determined. Major precipitation is not expected, but there could be snow accumulations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHL69_0dFB4szT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Clio_0dFB4szT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzPcB_0dFB4szT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IyDC_0dFB4szT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jczv_0dFB4szT00

MONDAY: Cloudy with on and off rain. Breezy and mild. High of 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 42.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers. Trace to inch. Cold. High of 39

THURSDAY: Col. Mostly Sunny. High of 38

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. High of 46

SATURDAY: Milder. Shower chance. High of 55.

SUNDAY: Shower Chance. High of 46.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Clouds#Shower Chance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy