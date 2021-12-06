Warm and rainy today; snow mid-week in Connecticut

A warm front is moving through the region, bringing temperatures up to the 60s today along with some rain showers.

It will be a rainy and windy day, with wind gusts up to 25-35 mph.

Another storm is brewing for Wednesday, but its track and timing has not yet been determined. Major precipitation is not expected, but there could be snow accumulations.

MONDAY: Cloudy with on and off rain. Breezy and mild. High of 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 42.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers. Trace to inch. Cold. High of 39

THURSDAY: Col. Mostly Sunny. High of 38

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. High of 46

SATURDAY: Milder. Shower chance. High of 55.

SUNDAY: Shower Chance. High of 46.