Jerky Bites Training Rewards

Dr. Marty Pets’ Better Life Bites are dog treats formulated with health benefits. They combine real cuts of premium raw meat, vegetables, and fruit with high-quality vitamins and minerals, all freeze-dried into a delicious bite, the company states. The treats contain zero artificial preservatives or grains. They come in four highly palatable, nutrient-packed varieties, each formulated with a range of primary protein sources that are designed to help target a range of health concerns common among dogs. The line includes Digestive Health Premium Beef Wellness Treats, Heart Health Premium Turkey Wellness Treats, Hip & Joint Health Premium Beef Wellness Treats and Immune Health Premium Pork Wellness treats.
