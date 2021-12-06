Jerky Bites Training Rewards

With the holiday party season fast approaching, Trader Joe's has debuted a new appetizer called Beef En Croute Bites. Trader Joe’s Beef En Croute Bites turn a labor-intensive dish into something that can be shared and enjoyed in less than 20 minutes. The unique appetizer is similar to a Beef Wellington and starts with perfectly cooked pieces of beef. The meat is then paired with a duxelles, which is a combination of diced mushrooms, shallots, herbs, and wine. The whole thing is then wrapped up in bite-sized pieces of flaky puff pastry. To prepare the dish, all you need to do is pop them in the oven for 12 to 14 minutes and the tiny beef parties are ready to enjoy.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO