Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on the Spectrum 2 plugin by Schulz Audio, offering 83% off on the multi-channel spectrum analyzer plugin for Windows and Mac. Spectrum 2 allows you to inspect the frequency content of your mixes. Spectrum 2 is ideal for finding and cleaning up clashing frequencies in your mix. It supports input from multiple channels: just drop an instance at each point in the signal chain you want to measure.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO