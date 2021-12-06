ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joanna Lumley was 'dim' around Queen Elizabeth

Joanna Lumley has branded 'The Crown' "rubbish". The 75-year-old actress - who is friends with Prince Charles and was among the guests at his wedding to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall - insisted she "never" watches the Netflix series and doesn't think the real royal family tune in to see their likenesses on screen either.
Joanna Lumley, who is a friend of Prince Charles, has branded The Crown “laughable”.The Netflix drama is going into its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton portraying the Queen, Elizabeth Debicki starring as Princess Diana and Dominic West playing Prince Charles.But Absolutely Fabulous star Lumley, who attended Prince Charles and Camilla’s wedding in 2005, is not a fan. In a new interview with the Australian publication Women’s Weekly (via The Daily Mail), she said: “I know them [the royal family], so I know it’s all made up and it’s rubbish.”She added: “All the poor actors who are doing their best...
Joanna Lumley had admitted being “absolutely terrified” and said she turned “rather dim” when she first met the Queen.The actress, former model, author, and activist also confessed to “babbling” about her concerns over legalising drugs while the Queen listened politely.Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show about her new book about the monarch, A Queen For All Seasons, she said: “It’s extremely terrifying, for some reason its… even the people who say ‘what an honour, oh you’ll love it, she’s so friendly’, no matter how much of that goes on you’re absolutely terrified the first time you see the Queen.“You have…...
Joanna Lumley has said that Princess Margaret was the “prototype” of her character in Absolutely Fabulous. In the popular 1990s comedy series, Lumley played Patricia “Patsy” Stone, a hard-partying fashion director, opposite Jennifer Saunders’s Eddie Monsoon. Speaking to Gyles Brandreth during a recent event to promote her new book about...
