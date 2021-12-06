East Bethel Woman Releases New Children’s Book Series

Once a precocious bookworm scribbling memories into journals, Angelle Terrell savored days spent at her grandparents’ Lafayette house as one might savor a glimpse into fairyland. Her love for family and regional culture eventually led to dual careers as a portrait photographer and St. Joseph’s Academy history teacher. But the urge to put out her own stories never left, and once her children, now ages 4 and 2, entered the picture, she knew the time had come. Now, a bit of that Cajun country magic lives on in her debut children’s book, How to Decorate a Cypress Tree.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO