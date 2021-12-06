Startup Spotlight: AURA Technologies approach to innovation built around artificial intelligence
By Jason Parker
WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) debuts the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI). WTAI aims to offer investors the opportunity to gain exposure to businesses primarily involved with the theme of AI and innovation. WTAI provides a diversified allocation towards software firms, semiconductors, and other hardware companies, as well as innovation...
Austin-based trucking startup AI Fleet is betting that using artificial intelligence technology and focusing on drivers could help transform the trucking industry. CEO Marc El Khoury, who formerly worked in the trucking industry as a consultant, co-founded AI Fleet in the summer of 2020. The company uses artificial intelligence technology to streamline operations and improve pain points.
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. At the Defense Department, artificial intelligence has been topic one lately. But unlike say China, the U.S. federal government, including DoD has a policy of ethical and unbiased application of AI. Recently, the Defense Innovation Unit issued what it calls responsible AI guidelines. Here with what they’re all about, the unit Technical Director for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Jared Dunnmon, spoke to the Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – At what point does a founding CEO grow the company beyond their ability to grow it even more?. It sounds like a Catch-22 of a question, but it’s a standard move that I believe startups get wrong more often than not. Replacing a founding CEO at any point in the growth cycle comes with an enormous amount of risk. Getting it wrong likely means shuttering the company. And getting it right still sets the startup several steps back.
Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security market research includes comprehensive information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market fetters that may affect the industry's market atmosphere. It includes a product, application, and competition examination, as well as a detailed examination of the market sections. With planned examination, micro and macro market trends and situations, pricing examination, and a rounded assessment of market situations in the forecast term, the research report keeps a close eye on major rivals. It's thorough research that focuses on important and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographic examination. The report also includes the forecast for the year 2021-2027. Market trends, market analysis and in-depth data is provided in the report.
DURHAM – Christ Richmond will join the faculty of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Duke University beginning January 1, 2022. With decades of experience designing and testing new technologies and algorithms to improve wireless applications such as radar and communications, Richmond will join longtime colleagues at Duke in applying emerging techniques such as machine learning to the field.
We live in an era where knowledge is at our fingertips and search engines are utilized as portable libraries. During the past decade, enormous technical advancements have been made in the ways in which data and information are collected, managed, understood, presented, shared, and used. They employ a variety of tools, similar to the way the human brain works. It helps us to make information and data are linked together to produce a deeper knowledge and meaning. Analyses are recorded in the form of conceptual and cognitive maps. On the other hand, collective Intelligence acts as a type of wisdom and knowledge that emerges through a group’s experience. People working together produce a sort of intellect that simply cannot exist on an individual level, according to the notion of collective intelligence.
Every five years, a team of researchers and industry leaders with expertise in varying fields tied to artificial intelligence come together to create a report on the most significant questions and developments around AI as part of the One Hundred Year Study on Artificial Intelligence. “Gathering Strength, Gathering Storms” — the latest report and second edition of AI100 — aims to capture a growing sense of responsibility in how to proceed with AI.
Research and innovation in artificial intelligence in the mining industry operations and technologies sector is on the rise. The most recent figures show that the number of AI patent applications in the industry stood at 37 in the three months ending September – up from 34 over the same period last year.
You don’t need to be a financial adviser to hear the daily drumbeat of financial analysts talking about artificial intelligence and its long-term impact on finance, health and transportation, among other industries. Technology has come a long way from the days of playing video Pong, Asteroids and Pac-Man at the local cinemas before the movie started.
RALEIGH – Matthew Bauer, a vice president at the Wireless Research Center, was appointed this week to the Federal Communication Commission’s “Communications Equity and Diversity Council.”. Bauer also leads the “Connected Communities” initiative, responsible for deploying broadband connectivity infrastructure and digital workforce skills and job training programs for the Wireless...
DURHAM – Durham-headquartered Induction Food Systems is one of five U.S.-based startups selected to participate in the Shell Gamechanger Accelerator™, which is a program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The program was open to “promising early-stage cleantech startups with resources to accelerate...
Technologies based on Artificial intelligence can be used in corporate management since the indisputable advantage of these technologies is the ability to analyze large amounts of data without significant resource costs. The ability to use AI technologies is especially relevant when the control object and its external environment contain complex...
For the first time, computer scientists and mathematicians have used artificial intelligence to help prove or suggest new mathematical theorems in the complex fields of knot theory and representation theory. The astonishing results have been published today in the pre-eminent scientific journal, Nature. Professor Geordie Williamson is Director of the...
Hongliang Xin, an associate professor of chemical engineering in the College of Engineering, and his collaborators have devised a new artificial intelligence framework that can accelerate discovery of materials for important technologies, such as fuel cells and carbon capture devices. Titled “Infusing theory into deep learning for interpretable reactivity prediction,”...
Four Seattle-area companies made a list of top private companies building business applications with artificial intelligence and machine learning. The inaugural Intelligent Applications Top 40 (IA40) list was sponsored by Goldman Sachs and Seattle’s Madrona Venture Group, which polled 40 venture firms, Amazon and Microsoft for their top picks. “Our...
Lily Xu knew from a young age how much the environment and conservation mattered to her. By 9 years old, she’d already decided to eat vegetarian because, as she put it, “I didn’t want to hurt animals.”. Xu grew up believing her passions would always be separate from her professional...
Customer retention is paramount for success to any business. In fact, while businesses look to run after acquiring new customers, it is the existing customers that prove to be more valuable assets. To substantiate, as per Semrush, the probability of your existing customers buying your new products is almost twice the possibility of new customers buying them. Having said that, are you doing enough to retain your most valuable customers?
MIT News -- MIT researchers have developed a model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. Yilun Du, a PhD student in the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) wrote the paper with co-lead authors Shuang Li, a CSAIL PhD student, and Nan Liu, a graduate student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
CHAPEL HILL – The Institute for Private Capital’s newly-released interactive model that aims to help private equity leaders assess diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals was featured in a report by Ernst & Young. “This interactive tool was constructed to help PE firms more fully understand the implications...
