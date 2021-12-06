Startup Spotlight: AURA Technologies approach to innovation built around artificial intelligence

We live in an era where knowledge is at our fingertips and search engines are utilized as portable libraries. During the past decade, enormous technical advancements have been made in the ways in which data and information are collected, managed, understood, presented, shared, and used. They employ a variety of tools, similar to the way the human brain works. It helps us to make information and data are linked together to produce a deeper knowledge and meaning. Analyses are recorded in the form of conceptual and cognitive maps. On the other hand, collective Intelligence acts as a type of wisdom and knowledge that emerges through a group’s experience. People working together produce a sort of intellect that simply cannot exist on an individual level, according to the notion of collective intelligence.

