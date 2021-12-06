ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Leticias: Ecuadorian Eats & Treats in Corona Plaza

By Dave Cook
culinarybackstreets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur first encounter with the chaulafan from Leticias, an Ecuadorian restaurant in Corona, was at the 2021 season opener of the nearby Queens Night Market. As it cooked outdoors – in a wok over high heat, a testament to the dish’s origins among Chinese immigrant workers – the fried rice was...

culinarybackstreets.com

