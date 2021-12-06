ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Omicron fears drag down US growth forecast

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs has downgraded its US economic growth forecast for 2022 from a previously expected 4.2% to 3.8%. The outlook was cut due to rising risks and uncertainty around the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. According...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Oil down on Omicron restrictions and China fears

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Thursday after measures by some governments to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and a ratings downgrade for two Chinese property developers that stoked fears over the economic health of the world's biggest oil importer. Brent crude futures fell 65 cents, or...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Foreign Trade#Reuters#Rt
investing.com

Dollar Down, Aussie Up as Receding Omicron Fears Increases Risk Appetite

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Wednesday morning in Asia, while the Australian dollar hit a one-week high. Investors’ risk appetite increased over indications that the omicron COVID-19 variant is less severe, even though existing vaccines cannot afford full protection. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

US trade deficit saw big export-fueled drop in October: govt

Strong American export business caused a large drop in the US trade deficit last month, even as imports also rose, according to government data released Tuesday. The gap between imports and exports of goods and services dropped 17.6 percent to $67.1 billion last month, bringing the trade deficit down from a record hit the month before, the Commerce Department reported.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Sonalika clocks highest ever November overall estimated market share of 16 percent with 1.4 percent market share gain

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Growing awareness about technology importance in agriculture has led to rapid innovation in farm equipment solutions. Farmers across the globe are increasingly becoming progressive as the demand for farm mechanisation is also being witnessed even beyond the traditional festive seasons as well. Sonalika Tractors,...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Weak US Payrolls, Omicron fears sink stocks; Aussie KO’d

VIX Index Soars, Bond Yields Tumble; DXY Flat, Yen Climbs. Summary: Welcome to December markets! The last year of the month, while historically good for assets markets, often sees a rise in FX volatility. Many of the large global bank trading desks thin out as dealing staff take their Christmas and New Year breaks. Friday was no different with FX volatility soaring following the release of a dismal US Payrolls report. In November, the US economy added a total of only 210,000 jobs, less than half of a median forecast of 558,000 expected. While October’s number was revised up by 15,000, Wages (Average Hourly Earnings) fell to 0.3% against expectations of 0.4%. Investor fears that Omicron, the new variant of Covid will be more transmissible than Delta, continued to weigh on asset markets. The VIX Volatility Index (VIX), a popular measure of the stock market’s expectation of volatility soared 9.73% to 30.67. Risk leader the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) was KO’d, plunging 1.22% to 0.6999 from 0.7090 on Friday. On the other side of the spectrum, the haven darling Japanese Yen climbed 0.23% against the Greenback. USD/JPY was last at 112.75 (113.15 Friday). The Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, finished little changed at 96.17 from 96.12 on Friday. Sterling (GBP/USD) slid 0.48% lower to 1.3235 (1.3300) as traders continue to view the Bank of England as less hawkish than the US Federal Reserve. The Euro (EUR/USD) though was flat at 1.1305 from 1.1300. New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) tumbled 0.90% to 0.6750 (0.6809) on the back of a weaker Aussie and fall in asset markets.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Europe close: Shares down on mixed US jobs report, Omicron concerns

European shares finished the week on a down note, weighed down by concern about the prospect for faster than expected interest rate hikes across the Pond and a much weaker than expected reading on the US jobs market for November. All of that even as investors braced for potentially key...
STOCKS
knoxvilletimes.com

US stocks down 2nd week in row on Federal Reserve Rate hike, Omicron fears

New York [US], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): US stocks tumbled for a second week in a row, roiled by fears of an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the possibility of another round of global economic turmoil from potential measures to address the coronavirus Omicron variant. The Labor Department...
STOCKS
breakingtravelnews.com

US arrivals to require Covid-19 test as Omicron fears grow

United States president, Joe Biden, has announced the country will tighten entry requirements in response to growing concerns over the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. From Monday, passengers flying to the US will need to show a negative Covid-19 test performed within one day of departure. The country earlier recorded...
U.S. POLITICS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Omicron variant to slow down US economy – leading macroeconomic influencers

Fed Chair Jerome Powell believes that the emergence of the new variant and the recent rise in Covid-19 infections will slow progress in the labour market and intensify supply chain disruptions, leading to increased uncertainty over inflation. Daniel Lacalle. Daniel Lacalle, economist and a CIIA-certified financial analyst, shared an article...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Hawkish Powell comments, Omicron worries drag down European stocks

Nov 30 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned U.S. inflation may not be transitory and as worries about the efficacy of existing vaccines against the Omicron COVID-19 variant weighed on investors. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed down 0.9%, after having...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Lower on Omicron Fears; Dow Down 260 Points

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened lower on Tuesday but were well off the lows seen by futures in the overnight session as uncertainty continued to swirl around the implications of a new dominant Covid-19 strain for the global economy and financial markets. By 9:45 AM ET (1445 GMT), the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy