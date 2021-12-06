ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why fintechs will play a key role in the metaverse

Cover picture for the articleAs in many other fields, this virtual space of the metaverse has sparked a desire among financial innovators to learn how fintech and new fintech solutions can provide financial services in this entirely new world. Metaverse technology to create new business models could lead to the emergence of crypto as a...

Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) Predicts ARknet’s Role in the Metaverse

Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) today predicts the way its ARknet Platform will play in the approaching, inevitable Metaverse. The coming Metaverse promises to be a colossal virtual version of the internet consisting of a massively scaled and interoperable network of immersive worlds where unlimited numbers of people and businesses continuously interact. It will consist of a large ecosystem of providers, developers and content creators generating the content on and collecting the revenues built on underlying platforms. (https://www.matthewball.vc/all/forwardtothemetaverseprimer.)
Future Fintech Enters into Strategic Cooperative Letter of Intent to Develop Metaverse Platform

Future FinTech Group Inc(FTFT)., a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that it signed a Strategic Cooperative Letter of Intent with Faya Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“Faya Digital”) to establish a metaverse research and operations platform. The metaverse is a combination of multiple elements of technology that encompasses virtual reality, online gaming and social media as well as a range of human activity where users can interact within a digital universe.
Zuckerberg
Nick Clegg
Why Mobile Probably Won't Be The On Ramp To The Metaverse

One of the highlights of this week's UBS "Media Week" conference was a presentation Wednesday morning by Matthew Ball on "The Metaverse and The Future of Media." Ball, who is managing director of venture capital and consulting firm Epyllion Industries, is one of the smartest guys talking about the industries that will be the underpinnings of the metaverse, including the waves of computing, network computing, mobile computing and gaming that have led up to it.
#Virtual Environment#Virtual Economy#Virtual Worlds#Metaverse#Tech#Fintech#Snow Crash#Battle Royale#Covid
Mass Fintech Hub doubles membership

In less than six months, the Mass Fintech Hub, a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech, has more than doubled its membership and received hundreds of requests to join its growing programming geared towards developing fintechs. The expansion reflects the growing interest and investment...
Interactive Brokers launches mobile trading platform for socially conscious investors

Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today introduced IMPACT to investors worldwide. IMPACT is a patent pending mobile trading application designed to help investors easily align their portfolios with their values and help shape the future they wish to see. Expanding upon our Environmental, Social and Governance...
Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
TotallyMoney launches Fintern integration via API

TotallyMoney’s API integration with Fintern harnesses the power of customer data, making sure it works for them and not against them. This starts with TotallyMoney’s proprietary MatchFactor algorithm, which ranks products based on what’s best and most suitable for its customers. Eligibility checking allows customers to apply with greater confidence, knowing their chances of being accepted. At the same time, guaranteed rates mean that a customer will know how much their borrowing will cost them before they apply.
Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
Jefferies Likes Facebook, Apple, Microsoft as Metaverse Plays

Jefferies has compiled a list of stocks that will benefit from metaverse development, including Meta Platforms (Facebook) FB, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Coinbase COIN. It will be “the biggest disruption humans have ever experienced,” Jefferies analysts led by Simon Powell wrote in a report cited by CNBC....
Randi Zuckerberg: Net Worth, Views on Crypto, and More

Enough about tech bros. Let's talk about the sister of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Randi Zuckerberg. Admittedly not as well-known as her younger brother, Zuckerberg has managed to build a career worth bragging about. Article continues below advertisement. Zuckerberg is known for her SiriusXM show, YouTube channel, and much more....
Why Cashless Payments Open the Door for Fintech Lending

Fintech lenders are more likely to approve loans to borrowers who have adopted cashless payments than to non-adopters, according to a recent research paper titled “Fintech Lending and Cashless Payments” by experts at Wharton and elsewhere. The cashless payment records of such borrowers provide lenders with verifiable information and thereby...
Here are the keys to a successful fintech implementation

While patient billing is traditionally a revenue cycle concern, it can profoundly affect a hospital or health system. The healthcare system’s complex financial arrangements, sensitive patient data and other issues make it more difficult for providers to put automated payment solutions into practice. “It may seem simple because we’re used to using the Amazon app, but it is not easy,” Carilion Clinic Chief Financial Officer Donald Halliwill said.
