Economy

ECB to redesign euro banknotes by 2024

finextra.com
 3 days ago

The European Central Bank (ECB) plans to redesign euro banknotes, working with European citizens in a process that is expected to lead to a final decision in 2024. The redesign process will start with the creation of focus groups, tasked with gathering opinions from people across the euro area on possible...

www.finextra.com

AFP

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
POLITICS
AFP

New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday heads to Paris and EU and NATO headquarters, with Russia tensions and climate in the spotlight for his first foreign trip since he took office this week. Germany's new leader has pledged continuity with his predecessor Angela Merkel, who stepped down Wednesday after 16 years in power. Scholz took power with a disparate new coalition of ecologist Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats, which has agreed to strengthen Europe's "strategic sovereignty". In keeping with tradition, his first official trip will take him to France where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron.
POLITICS
The Independent

France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
ECONOMY
Person
Christine Lagarde
hot96.com

Euro zone inflation will take longer to fall back to 2%, says ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation will take longer to fall back to target than earlier thought but so far there is no evidence that high prices are becoming embedded in wages, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday. High inflation is challenging the ECB, which has...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Mollie opens fintech Centre of Excellence in Maastricht

Mollie, one of the fastest-growing payment service providers in Europe, today announced it will be opening a new fintech Centre of Excellence in the city of Maastricht, Netherlands. The centre will be an extension of Mollie’s headquarters in Amsterdam, allowing the business to scale and drive growth for its 125,000+ merchant clients. The Maastricht fintech Centre of Excellence will house new employees sitting across a wide range of departments including development, operations and customer experience. The launch follows the company’s 665 million Euro Series C funding round led by Blackstone Growth, announced in June, which made Mollie one of the most valuable privately held fintechs in Europe.
BUSINESS
#Ecb#Euro Banknotes#University Of Amsterdam#European Central Bank#Europeans#The Governing Council
investing.com

Euro zone banks complacent to rising risks: ECB's Enria

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone banks face rising credit risk as pandemic-related public support measures are withdrawn and may be overly complacent about valuation risks in the hunt for yields, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday. Euro zone governments kept the euro zone economy afloat with lavish guarantees...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters interview with ECB policymaker Muller

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following is the text of a Reuters interview with European Central Bank policymaker and Estonian central bank Governor Madis Muller. Q: How did your views on inflation evolve since the last policy meeting?. A: Recent inflation numbers have been higher than expected, supply chain...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Food Delivery Shares Rise Ahead of EU Draft Rules on Gig Workers

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Shares in ride-sharing and food delivery companies rebounded on Tuesday, ahead of an European Commission proposal expected Dec. 9 that will define when couriers should be considered employees and when they should be considered independent contractors. The Financial Times on Tuesday reported that the proposal, under development...
ECONOMY
Economy
finextra.com

TrueLayer appoints Sebastian Tiesler as country manager for Germany

TrueLayer, Europe’s leading open banking platform, has announced that Sebastian Tiesler has joined the firm as Country Manager for Germany. A highly experienced product and commercial manager, Hamburg-based Sebastian will define and manage commercial strategy in Germany, alongside TrueLayer’s Chief Revenue Officer Max Emilson. The announcement comes as TrueLayer consolidates...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

ECB Paper Marks Success Factors for CBDCs, Digital Euro

A paper published by the European Central Bank (ECB) discusses various conditions for successful implementation of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) such as the eurozone’s own digital euro. The authors also point to different risks that such projects entail, like the danger of crowding out the private sector. ECB: Digital...
CURRENCIES
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

ECB Sticks With Transitory Description of Inflation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation remains temporary, two key European Central Bank policymakers argued on Thursday, even as U.S. officials made the case this week for abandoning the use of "transitory " to describe what have proven to be persistent price pressures. Inflation in the 19-country currency bloc hit a...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Friday preview: ECB's Lagarde, euro area money supply in the spotlight

The market spotlight at the end of the week will be on the European Central Bank. ECB boss Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak from 0800 GMT at the ECB Legal Conference 2021. Consumer confidence survey results in France and Italy are also anticipated, alongside M3 money supply figures for...
RETAIL
finextra.com

Pleo scores $200m Series C extension

Fintech scale-up Pleo, which offers a simplified expense management tool and smart company cards, has just extended its Series C round by $200m (USD), bringing the total raised to $350 million. Having reached unicorn status in July 2021, the new funding has nearly tripled their valuation to $4.7 billion and means Pleo consolidates its position as the largest spend management company in Europe.
MARKETS
The Independent

Germany on new path as Scholz replaces Merkel as chancellor

Olaf Scholz is set to take office Wednesday as Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor, succeeding Angela Merkel after her heralded 16-year tenure. Scholz's government takes office with high hopes of modernizing the European Union s most populous nation and combating climate change, but faces the immediate challenge of handling Germany’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic.The 63-year-old, Germany’s vice chancellor and finance minister since 2018, brings a wealth of experience and discipline to an untried coalition of his center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. The three parties are portraying the...
EUROPE

