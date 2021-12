Fourteen and 15-year-olds in Wisconsin would be able to work longer hours under a Republican-backed proposal at the state Capitol. Under current law, Wisconsin has the same work hour restrictions for young teens as federal labor laws — 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for most of the year. Possible hours extend until 9 p.m. from June 1 until Labor Day. Under the proposal, 14- and 15-year-olds could start work at 6 a.m. and work as late as 11 p.m. on non-school days. On school days, they would need to end work by 9:30 p.m.

3 DAYS AGO