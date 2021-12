Notice 2021-65[1] has been released by the IRS, providing guidance on the repeal of the employee retention credit (ERC), effective as of September 30, 2021, for all employers except those that are recovery startup businesses. This retroactive change was part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)that was signed into law on November 15. Prior to the enactment of the IIJA, employers who faced certain reductions in gross receipts or were subject to certain full or partial suspensions of their business due to COVID-19 governmental orders could qualify for the credit.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO