ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHxTz_0dFAqemD00

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.

Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.

A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.

When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his lap and said it had to go under his seat.

Roberto claims he told the member of staff that, as an Orthodox Jew, he could not put the shawl on the floor, explaining, “It’s a religious item, it cannot go under the seat,” and removing his baseball cap to show his kippah.

But the flight attendant said it didn’t matter, the couple claim.

“She was screaming at me and pointing her finger,” Roberto told the New York Post .

“I couldn’t believe this was happening to me in America.

“We use these items every single day to pray.”

When they refused, they were eventually ushered off the plane.

Elana called the incident “embarrassing”, adding that her husband “was devastated” by what happened.

“Nobody said a word. Nobody defended us,” she said. “What are we, criminals?”

The couple, who have been married for 52 years and have five children, say they were left without Roberto’s diabetes medications, which were stowed in their checked luggage, and were offered no help with finding accommodation for the night by AA.

They are now suing the carrier for unspecified damages.

“My clients were ejected from the flight based on the prejudices and complete lack of sensitivity of American Airlines employees for reasons wholly unrelated to security,” said their lawyer, Brad Gerstman.

“The flight attendant and pilot’s conduct was as offensive as it was illogical.”

American Airlines is reviewing the lawsuit, according to a spokesperson.

Comments / 1023

Debi O'Driscoll
6d ago

There was absolutely no excuse for what the airline did to this couple. No reason why his prayer shawl and his prayer book could not stay in the above compartment is artment and for absolutely nobody to come to this couple's defense is outrageous. The whole plane should have been up in arms his arms and backed this man and his wife

Reply(92)
550
Patricia L. Johnston-Boyle
6d ago

This couple should be flown for free through this airline for the rest of their lives and they should pay a high fine to the family because to me this is racist against the Jewish people.

Reply(58)
324
BindiAtTheBeach
6d ago

That's like putting the American flag on the ground. Would the flight attendant asked a Marine to do that? The answer is NO.

Reply(52)
338
Related
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Man carried loaded handgun on American Airlines flight from Barbados to Miami, officials say

An 83-year-old passenger boarded an American Airlines flight in Barbados last month with a loaded Ruger revolver in his pants pocket, then flew to Miami, authorities said. The breach at Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport raised questions about the level of security in the Caribbean nation, a popular vacation destination. An international team from the Transportation Security Administration will travel to work with local officials on improvements, the agency said.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Best Life

This Is the Worst Airline in the U.S., New Data Shows

Anyone who's traveled by air in recent years knows the indignity of the modern flying experience. You'll often find steerage-like conditions, long lines at the airport, oversold flights, and an à la carte model that strips some airline ticket holders of even the most basic conveniences in the name of shaving a few dollars off the cost. (Since when did a carry-on bag become a luxury?) And all of that was the case before the pandemic, which has spiked incidences of violence in the skies and added a new dimension of tension and incivility. But which airline do travelers consider to be the worst?
LIFESTYLE
newmilfordspectrum.com

Planning a trip? Take into account the list of the 10 worst airlines in 2021

Luggage storage company Bounce conducted research to find out which are the worst airlines of 2021 based on customer experience. They took into account several factors, starting with the complaints that were sent in the year, the entertainment during the flight, the comfort of the seats, the quality of the food, the rules that are imposed on luggage and the punctuality of the planes.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Prayer Shawl#Jewish#Orthodox#The New York Post
The Independent

Autistic four year old ‘banned for life’ from US airline after mask exemption row

The father of an autistic four-year-old says he and his son have been “banned for life” by a US airline after he tried to prove his son was medically exempt from wearing a mask on flights.Michael Seklecki told Fox News that his son was blocked twice from boarding flights with Frontier and Spirit Airlines even though he had doctor’s notes about a medical exemption for his son.He says that the ongoing mask exemption row has resulted in Frontier Airlines banning the pair from all flights."He’s been banned for life on Frontier Airlines… I was specifically banned as well," Mr...
TRAVEL
onemileatatime.com

American Airlines’ Very Long India Flights

American Airlines recently started flying to India. The airline is having some unique issues with this route, which is leading to very long flight times. One of those problems contributed to the flight having to divert to Gander today, so let’s go over the details. American Airlines’ Russian airspace issue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Officials: Man On American Airlines Flight From Guatemala Hitched Ride To Miami Inside Plane’s Landing Gear

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday morning at Miami International Airport after authorities say he hitched a ride inside a plane’s landing gear compartment. Authorities said the unidentified man was on American Airlines flight number 1182, with service from Guatemala to Miami. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended the man upon the flight’s arrival. A video of the man on the airfield appeared on the OnlyInDade Twitter account: This man arrived to MIA in the landing gear of plane from a Guatemala flight. The flight was about two hours and thirty minutes and witness says he was unharmed😳✈️| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/qMPP5jjDvb — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) November 27, 2021 Officials said the man was evaluated by emergency medical services and taken to a hospital for medical assessment. Authorities warned, “persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft.” This isn’t the first time someone attempted to stow away on a plane. Back in 2019, a man hid in the belly of a Swift Airlines aircraft coming from Havana to Miami. He was taken into custody after being spotted offloading baggage. Saturday’s incident remains under investigation.
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
blavity.com

Video Shows Black Family And Newborn Being Kicked Off American Airlines Flight After Alleged Dispute With White Passenger

A Black family's unpleasant exchange on an American Airlines flight has resulted in their plans to pursue legal action against the company. Allan Ali, Kamia Hoilett and their newborn were asked to deplane a Philadelphia-bound flight on Sunday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the Independent reports. After a verbal dispute with a white male co-passenger and white female flight attendant, the family was removed from the plane.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WEHT/WTVW

EVV to offer 1st class flights to Chicago through American Airlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Regional Airport made a big announcement Saturday. Starting in 2022, EVV will offer 1st class flights to Chicago under American Airlines. A spokesperson with the airport says on social media, “Book your flight to support this new offering and additional capacity, and let’s show American we mean ‘business'”. You […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Business Insider

I went inside an exclusive first class spa onboard an Emirates Airbus A380 and saw why wealthy travelers pay a small fortune to live well at 35,000 feet

Emirates is known for its luxurious flight experiences, especially in its premium cabins. The Airbus A380, specifically, offers amenities not found on any other Emirates aircraft. First class flyers have access to two shower spas with walk-in showers, wood laminate toilets, and Bulgari products. Emirates first class is widely regarded...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Late Start Diverts American Airlines Delhi-New York Flight To Gander

An ultra-long-haul flight, a substantially late start, and a longer-than-usual route – not the best of combinations when flying between cities pretty much on opposite sides of the world. But that’s precisely what happened to an American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER flying from New Delhi (DEL) to New York City (JFK) on November 29th. The otherwise non-stop flight had to make a stopover at Gander airport before continuing on to JFK. Let’s find out more.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

376K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy