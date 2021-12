My favorite Microstep actually hits all of our Thrive Journeys because it’s about sleep, and sleep is the foundation of every aspect of both our physical and mental well-being. The Microstep is to pick a time at night when you turn off your devices — and gently escort them out of your bedroom! Our phones are repositories of everything we need to put away to allow us to sleep — our to-do lists, our inboxes, the demands of the day. So charging our devices in another room allows us to wake up as recharged as our phones. And anything that allows us to sleep better also improves our focus, our connection with ourselves, our energy levels for movement and even our ability to say no to unhealthy food.

ARIANNA HUFFINGTON ・ 15 HOURS AGO