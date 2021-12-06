ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book review: 'Small Things Like These' is a gem of a slim novel

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan (Grove Press) "Small Things Like These" is a gem of a slim novel about a family man faced with a moral decision. In just 114 pages, the book introduces readers to Bill Furlong, a coal merchant in a small Irish town. "Furlong had come...

