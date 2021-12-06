Book review: 'Small Things Like These' is a gem of a slim novel

Many of the things for which I am thankful are materialist, commercialized even. The Dollar Tree tops the list. For a measly dollar and seven cents, I can find almost anything. Because my belt had been lost and my weight loss affected my pants to the point they would scrunch down my bottom, I scrounged in this store to find a replacement. No belts in sight, however, there were many lovely dog leashes, one of which perfectly fit me around my waist and even matched my outfit. A new phase of belting was born! There are only a few places where a $5 bill excites my granddaughter, and shopping at the Dollar Tree is one of them. If given an extra thirty-five cents for tax, she can pick out five exciting items. The glitz of a rhinestone crown, glamour of designer-like sunglasses, artistic quality of markers and a coloring book, and gastric pleasure of gummy bears is enough to thrill any young girl.

