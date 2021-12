If you’ve turned on an all-Christmas format and it sometimes seems like they stopped minting new holiday compositions some time well back into the previous century, that’s not quite true. ASCAP has the proof, in the form of a new chart calculating what the most popular Christmas songs are that have actually come out since the turn of the millennium. The performing rights organization is calling its new chart “the Top 10 ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs of 2021.” It is of course not a complete list of what’s popular under the 21st-century aegis, since it only includes numbers where at...

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO