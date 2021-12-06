ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US new vehicle sales in November are down once again

By Kimberly Hurley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuto sales are yet again being hindered by the ongoing supply chain issues,...

autodealertodaymagazine.com

NADA Market Beat: Limited Vehicle Availability Continues to Impact Sales Despite Slight Inventory Increases in November

NADA – New light-vehicle sales in November came in below expectations, with a SAAR of 12.9 million units, down 19% from November 2020. Despite November’s month-to-month decline, sales through the first 11 months of the year are up by 7% compared with the same period in 2020. While November began with a slight increase in inventory levels from September’s all-time lows, limited vehicle availability continues to keep sales well below current demand. Month-end inventory in November 2021 was up by 2.9% from October 2021, but inventory could again fall a bit during the final month of the year. Tight vehicle inventories will continue to limit sales somewhat in the early months of 2022, but the inventory drag on sales should ease throughout the year as inventories build slowly and steadily.
NADA, TX
The Guardian

Electric vehicle boom fuels rise in UK new car sales

The number of new cars sold in the UK rose in November for the first time in four months, fuelled by a doubling of sales of electric vehicles as consumers increasingly look to more environmentally friendly forms of transport. Almost 22,000 pure electric vehicles were registered in November, more than...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US: Volvo Recharge Sales Up 42% In November 2021 Thanks To BEVs

Volvo reports 7,667 car sales in the U.S. in November, which is down 33.8% year-over-year. The company explains the decrease by "a shortage of components, which affected production." The year-to-date result is still positive - 111,733 (up 16.5% year-over-year). Nonetheless, the Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand is growing. In November, the...
ECONOMY
#Vehicles
Shore News Network

UK new car sales edge up in November, but chip shortages weigh

LONDON (Reuters) -British new car registrations last month were 1.7% higher than a year earlier but almost a third below their average pre-pandemic level due to ongoing computer chip shortages, industry data showed on Monday. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 115,706 new cars were registered in...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ford November U.S. vehicle sales rise 5.9%, as EV sales jump more than 150%

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rose 0.2% in preamarket trading Thursday, after the automaker reported November total U.S. vehicle sales of 158,793 vehicles, up 5.9% from a year ago. Of the total U.S. sales, Ford sold 11,116 electrified vehicles during the month, up 153.6% from a year ago and making up 7.0% of total vehicles sold. "Ford's electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford's electrified vehicle share to 10% compared to 5.4% last year," the company said in a statement. Elsewhere, truck sales rose 4.6% to 82,231 vehicles and SUV sales increased 20.8% to 72,795 vehicles. Among Ford's best-selling models, F-Series sales rose 14.6% to 60,418 trucks and Explorer sales slipped 3.1% to 18,268 SUVs. The stock has run up 50.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have advanced 18.6% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Honda sales decline again in November amid inventory issues

Inventory issues continue to constrain Honda Motor Co.’s U.S. sales. The automaker, which calls Marysville its North American manufacturing home, sold 85,055 vehicles in November, a 13% drop for the Honda and Acura brands. The new Honda Civic and the East Liberty-built Acura MDX are the two vehicles most impacted...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Subaru November sales down 35% as supply chain challenges persist

Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY +0.2%) reports 33,045 vehicle sales for November 2021, a 35% decrease compared with November 2020, as Subaru continues to face supply chain shortages. YTD, Subaru vehicle sales are down 3% compared to the same period in 2020. In November, Outback was the top performer by volume...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Limited supply, high prices, slow November US sales

November auto sales, expected to be confirmed by many automakers later this week, are forecast by Cox Automotive to show a market still held in check by limited new vehicle supply and high prices. The November sales pace is expected to be down notably year over year, but should show...
ECONOMY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Cox Automotive Forecast: November Auto Sales Stuck in Low Gear As Consumers and Dealers Face Tight New-Vehicle Inventory and High Prices

ATLANTA – When auto sales for November are confirmed by many automakers later this week, the results are forecast by Cox Automotive to show a market still held in check by limited new-vehicle supply and high prices. The November sales pace is expected to be down notably year over year, but should show a slight improvement from October, as select manufacturers have been able to modestly boost inventory and, as a result, sales.
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Analysts Say New Car Sales Slipped in November

Slim inventories continued to hold back sales of new vehicles in November, according to analysts, despite the interest created by the heavy advertising schedule leading into the Thanksgiving weekend, which has become one of the busiest periods on the auto industry’s calendar. New-vehicle retail sales for November 2021 are expected...
RETAIL
just-auto.com

New Zealand sales set November records

Sales of new vehicles rose 37.3% year on year to 16,327 units. It was the strongest month of November on record for passenger and commercial vehicles. Year to date registrations rose 37.8% to 153,362. “The market remains buoyant despite stock levels remaining low,” the local Motor Industry Association said. Recent...
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

November Auto Sales Follow Trend of Previous Months — Down

Reduced inventories crippled sales of new vehicles as Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Hyundai and Kia all reported their sales dropped during November despite what was described by many as strong demand. Kia reported a relatively modest drop in sales for November; however, the South Korean brand’s total sales through the first...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Argentina Sales Down 54 Percent In November 2021

Chevrolet Argentina sales decreased 54 percent to 1,620 units in November 2021. The figures place Chevrolet as the seventh best-selling car brand during the month in Argentina, behind Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen, Renault, Peugeot and Ford. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales decreased 100 percent to 0...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Solid state batteries, Chinese export effort, US November sales – the week

Solid-state battery cells promise major improvements to EV powertrain battery performance. How far off are they? How far away are mass-market solid-state EV batteries? Battery technology is emerging as a key differentiator among electric vehicle projects. With most of the EV powertrain beyond the battery pack achieving efficiency figures in excess of 95%, improvements in battery tech offer the greatest potential for range and performance gains. Incremental improvements have been made by adjusting the chemical makeup of a cell’s electrodes or electrolytes, or by optimising the sizing, layout and structure of cells within a battery pack. However, none of these modest improvements compares to the giant performance leap promised by solid-state batteries. Solid-state cells generally use the same lithium-ion-based chemical reaction to store and discharge energy as conventional cells. The difference lies in the electrolyte used to separate the anode and cathode and facilitate the movement of lithium ions. Conventional cells use a liquid-based electrolyte – commonly a lithium salt suspended in an organic solvent – while solid-state cells swap that out for a wafer-thin solid electrolyte, usually made from either ceramic, polymer or glass. Removing the liquid electrolyte brings many potential benefits. Solid-state cells are lighter and more compact than their liquid-based counterparts, meaning pack weight can be reduced, or energy capacity increased. They should be more resistant to lithium dendrite formation, which will improve power discharge performance and raise potential charging speeds, along with extending the service life of the battery pack. In addition, once mass-manufacturing is achieved, they should be easier and quicker to make than conventional Li-ion cells thanks to the removal of solvents and having fewer production steps. There are even more pronounced benefits offered by solid-state cells in the field of battery safety. Fires caused by defective or damaged lithium-ion cells have been widely publicised, including the current problems faced by the Chevrolet Bolt and its LG-sourced batteries. In many cases, these fires occur because internal failure or external damage has caused the volatile lithium electrolyte to become exposed to the outside air, causing it to ignite and setting off a chain reaction that can destroy the whole battery pack. Solid electrolytes sidestep these problems entirely and are highly resistant to fire and explosion – even in the event they are punctured or impacted. While they offer many theoretical benefits, no company has yet demonstrated the ability to mass manufacture solid-state cells for light vehicles, with most still at the bench-test stage. There are still a number of issues left to solve including designing the solid electrolyte and electrodes in such a way that they interface evenly across their entire surface, because any warping can create gaps that limit cell efficiency. In addition, material stability has been shown to be a problem with the electrolyte’s brittleness leading to microscopic fractures that limit cell performance.
RETAIL
WilmingtonBiz

Report: Home Sales Down In November But High Demand, Low Inventory Remain

The number of homes sold in the Wilmington area in November declined 11% compared to the same month last year, according to a report this week from Cape Fear Realtors. Home sales are typically slower in the fall months before starting to pick back up again in January and peaking in spring and summer, said Tom Gale, president of CFR. But there’s been nothing typical about the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
WILMINGTON, NC
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS

