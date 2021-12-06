42-year-old Minnesota woman missing since December 1

Updated:

Authorities are asking the public to help keep an eye out for a missing Minnesota woman.

Joleigha Johnson, 42, has been reported missing to the Truman Police Department, which is located about 20 miles southwest of Mankato in Martin County.

According to police, Johnson was last seen Dec. 1 at her home in Truman and she does not have her cellphone.

She is described as 5-foot-4' and 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Minnesota license plates CKX-315.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Truman Police Department at 507-238-4481.