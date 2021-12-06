ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
42-year-old Minnesota woman missing since December 1

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago
Authorities are asking the public to help keep an eye out for a missing Minnesota woman.

Joleigha Johnson, 42, has been reported missing to the Truman Police Department, which is located about 20 miles southwest of Mankato in Martin County.

According to police, Johnson was last seen Dec. 1 at her home in Truman and she does not have her cellphone.

She is described as 5-foot-4' and 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Minnesota license plates CKX-315.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Truman Police Department at 507-238-4481.

Elissa Fitzgerald
2d ago

i dont know this woman or her situation... but it is sad that people are bringing up a terrible illness like addiction while she is missing.she is loved enough by someone for them to file a missing persons report ... i really hope she is found, because many are not found...and i hope if she is struggling with a addictions, she geta help.Shame on you all in advance if the outcome is not favorable...Hope she comes home soon.

