U.N. Rights Boss Bachelet Denounces Suu Kyi Conviction in 'Sham Trial'

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday denounced a four-year jail term handed down to Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi after a "sham trial" and called for her immediate release. The conviction of Suu Kyi "closes yet another door to political dialogue" in...

PBS NewsHour

Myanmar’s elected leader Suu Kyi convicted in widely-criticized trial

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted of incitement and another charge Monday and sentenced to four years in prison — in a trial widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to reverse the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS
Reuters

The trials of Aung San Suu Kyi, from heroine to villain to convict

(Reuters) - Put on trial by the generals who overthrew her elected government in a coup that cut short democratic reforms she had fought for decades to bring about, Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison. The 76-year-old’s sentence was...
WORLD
Reuters

Myanmar court defers first verdicts in Aung San Suu Kyi trial

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar deferred on Tuesday the first verdicts in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Dec. 6, a source familiar with the proceedings said. The Nobel Peace laureate, who led an elected civilian government that was ousted in a...
WORLD
Aung San Suu Kyi
Michelle Bachelet
WDIO-TV

Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets 4 years in trial seen as political

BANGKOK (AP) - Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted of incitement and another charge and sentenced to four years in prison. The civilian leader was ousted in a de facto coup this year. Her trial has been widely criticized as yet a further attempt by the country’s military rulers...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Myanmar chides U.N. for bias, meddling after Suu Kyi conviction

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military government accused senior United Nations officials on Thursday of interference and making judgments based on “distorted news”, days after a storm of international criticism over the jailing of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet was among...
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.N. Chief Names U.S. Diplomat to Run Libya Mediation

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appointed U.S. diplomat Stephanie Williams to lead mediation efforts in Libya after his special envoy quit just weeks ahead of planned elections in the war-torn country. U.N. special envoy on Libya, Jan Kubis, is due to step down on Friday....
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
