ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

🏀 K-State beats Wichita State at Intrust Sunday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored seven of his 16 points in the final 1:35 and Kansas State used...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

K-State loses by one to Marquette Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Kam Jones scored 15 points, Oso Ighodaro blocked a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds and Marquette edged Kansas State 64-63 in the Big East/Big 12 Battle, K-State’s first home loss this season. Kansas State pulled within a point, 64-63 on a Mike...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KU wins over UTEP Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points, Christian Braun added 20 and eighth-ranked Kansas tuned up for this weekend’s return of the Border War with a 78-52 blowout of UTEP on Tuesday night. David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot added eight points apiece for the Jayhawks (7-1), who led by 21 at halftime and weren't threatened the rest of the way. Souley Boom had 18 points and Keonte Kennedy 11 for UTEP (4-4). Now, the Jayhawks turn their attention to Saturday’s showdown with Missouri. The bitter rivals haven't played a regular-season game since the Tigers bolted for the SEC nearly a decade ago.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

MBB: No. 4 Dragons stay perfect

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — No. 4 Hutchinson led by only three at halftime before building a 14-point advantage in the second half. The Dragons (13-0, 7-0) shot 44.3% and scored 35 points off turnovers. Coffeyville (5-7, 2-4) outrebounded Hutchinson 40-38 and scored 10 more points in the paint. Angelo Stuart...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Hutch Post

KU volleyball's magical run ends in sweet 16

PITTSBURG Pa. — After an unexpected run to the Sweet 16, the Kansas volleyball team’s season came to a close Thursday afternoon at Fitzgerald Field House, in Pittsburgh, where Pitt swept the Jayhawks, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18. KU’s defense at times kept the underdogs in the hunt against a strong Pitt offense, but the Panthers finished with a .356 hitting percentage.
PITTSBURG, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Wichita, KS
Basketball
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
College Sports
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Hutch Post

🏀 Braun is Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Kansas’ Christian Braun earned his second career Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor on Monday. Braun poured in a career-high 31 points, including 22 in the second half, in Kansas' 95-75 road win at St. John's. The junior guard shot 10-of-16 (62.5%) from the field, including 2-for-4 from three-point range, and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. He also tied a season- high with eight rebounds and had four assists and a team-high three steals. It was Braun's fourth career 20-point scoring game, including his first of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

🏀 Salthawks open basketball tonight vs Maize at home

HUTCHINSON, Kans.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Boys and Girls will be at home at the SAC tonight to open the season vs the Maize Eagle. Varsity games will be broadcast on KWBW 1450am/98.5fm as well as streamed on the Salthawk NFHS Network. You will have to register to view for free. Freshman...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Wednesday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar has won the Williams V. Campbell Trophy as the top scholar-athlete in college football. The senior receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. He is the first Iowa State player to win the award since it was established in 1990. Kolar was one of 13 finalists for the award who received an $18,000 postgraduate scholarships. He was named the winner at the National Football Foundation's Hall of Fame induction banquet. Kolar is a mechanical engineering major, with near 4.0 grade-point average. On the field, Kolar has 58 catches for 723 yards and five touchdowns.
NFL
Hutch Post

Dylan Edwards named Gatorade Kansas Football Player of the Year

CHICAGO (December 7, 2021) — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Dylan Edwards of Derby High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Football Player of the Year. Edwards is the second Gatorade Kansas Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Derby High School.
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy