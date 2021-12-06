ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🏈 Chiefs beat Denver Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The resurgent Kansas City defense shut down Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos and the Chiefs beat Denver 22-9 on Sunday...

The Broncos viewed Sunday’s game against the Chargers as a must-win. Next week’s game against the Chiefs is a step above that. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
The Denver Broncos have a chance to get both starting tackles back for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Denver Broncos played last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with backups and both tackle positions, as left tackle Garett Bolles was out due to COVID-19 protocols and an ankle injury, and Bobby Massie was out also with an injury to his own ankle. There appears to be some good news on the horizon, though.
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is doubtful to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hip injury, per DNVR Broncos’s Zac Stevens. Gordon missed practice for three consecutive days this week which never bodes well for a player’s status heading into the weekend. The seventh-year back has accrued 157 touches for 771 yards and seven total touchdowns in 11 games this season as he has shared the backfield with rookie Javonte Williams. Expect Williams to take over the backfield and receive a heavy majority of the Broncos’ backfield touches until Gordon makes his return.
The Denver Broncos have a massive game on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. We make our five bold predictions. Sunday Night Football was not on the docket for the Denver Broncos in the 2021 season…until they started winning some meaningful games. In the last month, the Broncos...
Shh! Denver Broncos mum on 11-game losing streak to Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have lost 11 consecutive games to the Kansas City Chiefs since scoring two touchdowns in the final 36 seconds for a stunning 31-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 27, 2015. That comeback propelled the Broncos on their Super Bowl 50-winning season, but...
Denver Broncos: Pat Surtain II entered conversation of stardom Sunday

The Denver Broncos got a glimpse of the future with Pat Surtain II in his coming-out party as a superstar Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers. There was plenty of backlash regarding the selection of cornerback Pat Surtain II when he joined the Denver Broncos as the ninth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Broncos made the conscious decision to select a player they loved more than the most important position in sports — quarterback.
How can the Broncos beat the Chiefs?

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos will play the first of two games that will essentially serve as their Super Bowl this season. In the Kansas City Chiefs, Vic Fangio and company will face off against a future Hall of Fame coach and quarterback surrounded by a talented supporting cast. To beat the Chiefs for the first time since Peyton Manning was wearing the orange and blue, Denver will need to bring their A-game. They’ll also need a few breaks to fall their way.
Denver Broncos have opportunity to end Chiefs’ December streak

The Kansas City Chiefs are nearly unstoppable in the month of December. It is time the Denver Broncos challenge this stigma and upset the Chiefs. After the humiliating loss the Denver Broncos suffered at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago, it felt as if the 2021 season could officially be lost. Just a week after such a dominating win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Broncos simply looked out of sorts, and the Eagles were able to capitalize.
Former Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who spent most of his 10-season NFL career with the Denver Broncos, died Thursday. He was 33. Thomas’ death was confirmed by a family member, KUSA-TV reported. Police in Roswell, Georgia, also confirmed his death, according to The Denver Post. The...
Chiefs 2021 Opponent Overview: Denver Broncos

For the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the division rival Denver Broncos. The two squads are separated by one game in the AFC West. Kansas City sits at 7-4 and Denver enters Sunday night at 6-5. Meanwhile, both teams are looking to move up...
Week 13 DraftKings Sunday Night Football Showdown: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The changing DFS and fantasy football landscape is shifting toward single-game contests. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the biggest is their Showdown Captain Mode format. The format blends the ease of focusing on a single game with the ability to differentiate yourself from the competition by choosing six players. The biggest wrinkle...
DNVR Broncos Podcast: Will Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos finally be able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and take over first place in the AFC West?

The guys give their final predictions for the Broncos-Chiefs game, pick the rest of the AFC West games, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
Chiefs take care of Denver, win 5th straight game

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 22-9, Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. In an AFC West showdown, the Chiefs jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead, but the Broncos answered with a field goal in the second quarter. The Chiefs took a 10-3 lead into...
Denver Broncos: Sunday night game vs. Kansas City is biggest in years

Fans of the Denver Broncos have been treated to the team playing in some big games over the years. But there have not been many big games for some time now. Following the team’s victory in Super Bowl 50 and the subsequent retirement of Peyton Manning, the Broncos have become one of the league’s also-rans, much to the chagrin of the diehard fan base.
The Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the Denver Broncos 22-9 in Team Fashion

The hype heading into this Sunday Night Football game was at an all-time high. Chiefs fans had to sit through a bye week after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 19-9. It was a rare warm December evening in Kansas City that would have two rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, touch gloves and battle it out for four quarters. The Kingdom showed up, as usual, to cheer on the Chiefs to a 22-9 victory. There were so many mixed feelings during this game. The excitement of a rejuvenated defense. The disappointment of another faulty offense. Records would be broken as well.
Odds Lions Beat the Denver Broncos

Can the Lions pull off back-to-back wins for the first time since beating the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons during Weeks 6 and 7 of the 2020 season?. Dan Campbell & Co. have the chance to do so Sunday against the 6-6 Denver Broncos, which are tied for third place in the AFC West division with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kansas City Chiefs look to continue domination of Denver Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs play host the Denver Broncos Sunday night. The Chiefs have won their last 4 games and have won their last 11 games against the Broncos. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says Denver has a good defense. The kick-off is set for 7:20 pm. The game will be...
