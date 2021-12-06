🏈 Chiefs beat Denver Sunday

The hype heading into this Sunday Night Football game was at an all-time high. Chiefs fans had to sit through a bye week after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 19-9. It was a rare warm December evening in Kansas City that would have two rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, touch gloves and battle it out for four quarters. The Kingdom showed up, as usual, to cheer on the Chiefs to a 22-9 victory. There were so many mixed feelings during this game. The excitement of a rejuvenated defense. The disappointment of another faulty offense. Records would be broken as well.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO