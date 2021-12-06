Growing Pains For Emerging Playoff Contender As Bengals' Furious Rally Falls Short Against Chargers

Winners And Losers From The Chargers Week 13 Win Against The Bengals. Week 13 was another fantastically entertaining game, as the Chargers let the Bengals stay in the game for three-quarters of football. A lot of people on Twitter were grumbling because the Chargers ran out to an early three-score lead. Then the Bengals had a solid drive down the field aided by some busted coverage and a Tee Higgins explosion. Austin Ekeler then promptly did everything he could to fumble the game away, on two plays that weren’t really his fault. The defense was able to get their helmets to the ball twice, and it was a bad day. Next thing you know, the Bengals are going into the end of the half only down by a touchdown and a field goal. Now we’re at a 2 point game going into the fourth quarter, of what would be a 19 point victory. I personally don’t think that the Chargers blew it, I think the Bengals were never really out of it, to begin with. However, then the Bengals started making mistakes of their own, and the game was out of hand. The Bengals fumbled leading to a touchdown, punted, threw a pick, and finally ended all hope with an ugly fourth-down turnover. Let’s take a look at my winners and losers from the Chargers week 13 win against the Bengals.

