Growing Pains For Emerging Playoff Contender As Bengals' Furious Rally Falls Short Against Chargers

By Geoff Hobson
Bengals.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals shoehorned this crazy quilted break-through season of wild highs and crushing lows into one fascinating day Sunday during a 41-22 loss to the Chargers that saw them fall behind the Justin Herberts in the AFC playoff race. And if you didn't know how tough Joe Burrow is,...

NFL
NFL
NFL
Game Recap: Bengals Fall 22-41 to Chargers

Where to begin with this bout between the Bengals and Chargers?. Through the first 20 minutes of the game, the Bengals looked as if they were set up as a sacrificial lamb to the Chargers on both sides of the ball. Nothing – despite what appeared to be a decent effort to play well – went their way. They didn’t score until their fifth drive, halfway through the second quarter, on a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. A phenomenal play by both Higgins and Joe Burrow, to be sure – Burrow’s placement was precise and Higgins caught the ball over Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Regardless, it came after the Chargers had already bolted out (no pun intended) to a 24-0 lead.
