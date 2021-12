In general, Kourtney Kardashian is probably feeling pretty good now. She’s been engaged to rock drummer / makeout royalty Travis Barker for almost two months, they’ve been bonding with each other’s kids over the holidays, the negative public comments from each of their exes seems to have died down (for now), and she’s (probably) working on wedding plans. But! This does not mean that our good Kourt has any time for your commentary on her body, as she just clapped back after being accused of having plastic surgery when a throwback photo of her and her sisters went up.

