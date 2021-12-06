Brett Young’s a fan of Darius Rucker “through the roof” after they teamed up for his Christmas record

Brett Young will be hosting his very own CMT TV special, CMT Country Christmas: Brett Young & Friends on December 8th on CMT. It’s based on his new album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics. Not everyone from the album was able to make it to the special, but that gave him the opportunity to collaborate with some other artists. “Just because of travel, we weren’t able to have all of the artists that sang on the record come be on the special, but we were able to fill those spots. And Boyz II Men weren’t on the record but Boyz II Men are on the Christmas special. And Gavin DeGraw is not on the record but he’s on the Christmas special. It was incredible. We got there the first day for rehearsals, and my manager said, ‘Can you believe you already have your own special?’ And I said, ‘Already? How many people never get one?’”

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO