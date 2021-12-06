ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Young’s a fan of Darius Rucker “through the roof” after they teamed up for his Christmas record

Cover picture for the articleBrett Young was already a huge fan of Darius Rucker, but he was impressed by the veteran performer on a whole new level after working with him on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” for his holiday record, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics. “It was one of...

