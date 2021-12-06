Jodie Kidd engaged

It may sound cliche, but the music industry is not for the weak spirited. For every overnight success or one-hit-wonder, there are countless stories of people going through 10-year journeys in order to get to a point of comfortability in the business. Los Angeles native Wakko The Kidd understands this notion perfectly, as he's spent the last decade endearing himself around L.A. through affiliations with labels like Grand Hustle and Strange Music, as well as with artists like B.O.B., Compton Menace and the late Bankroll Fresh. Looking to start cashing in on some of the connections he's made, he checks into our pages for the first time with his festive new video for, "Diamond Choker."
