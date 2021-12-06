ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Kidd engaged

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodie Kidd has got engaged. The 43-year-old former model - who was previously married to David Blakeley for just four months in 2015 and Aidan Butler for 18 months until 2007 - was elated when Joseph Bates, 35, popped the question during a romantic break to Paris, France. Sharing...

