ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man was shot Friday morning when he claimed two men were trying to rob him, police said. The Rock Hill Police Department was called to Piedmont Medical Center a little after 4 a.m. when a man showed up after he'd been shot. The man told officers that he was walking along Summitt Street near the corner with Arlington Avenue when two masked men tried to rob him.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO