Minister would be 'surprised if there wasn't somebody taking drugs' in parliament

By Cal Byrne
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolicing minister Kit Malthouse has suggested he would be “surprised” if there weren’t some people taking illegal drugs in parliament...

www.independent.co.uk

BBC

Parliament drug use claims to be raised with police this week

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has promised to raise allegations of drug use in Parliament with the Metropolitan Police this week. He described a report in the Sunday Times that traces of cocaine had been found in several lavatory areas as "deeply concerning". Sir Lindsay told the BBC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Tories are waging a war on drugs – but there is cocaine all over the parliamentary loos

It’s a terrible thing, when you can hear a man sweat through the radio. The Home Office minister Kit Malthouse was being questioned by Mishal Husain on the Today programme this morning, about last year’s Downing Street Christmas party. If it was as described – two-score people at least, in the same room, drinking and playing party games – then how could it have been within the rules? “This is hypothetical,” Malthouse kept saying, as if he was tapping into an ancient interview woo-hoo, the magic word you could say to make it all stop. Unfortunately, he was not. Finally, he executed his handbrake turn: he couldn’t comment on the party, because he didn’t know what had happened; he couldn’t find out what had happened, because he was much more focused on the war on drugs.
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel’s claims Channel pushbacks have ‘legal basis’ questioned by House of Lords committee

Priti Patel’s claims that there is a “legal basis” for forcing migrant boats back to France have been called into question by peers.The House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee said it was “not convinced” the plans were safe or lawful, as a law that would grant Border Force staff legal immunity over refugee deaths passes through parliament.In a letter sent to the home secretary on Wednesday, committee chair Baroness Hamwee said the recent deaths of at least 27 asylum seekers in the Channel “starkly demonstrate” the risks at stake.“We are not convinced, as yet, that having a policy...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘planning reforms which would let ministers overrule judicial decisions’

Boris Johnson wants to weaken the power of courts to overrule decisions by ministers through the process of judicial review, according to reports.The Times reported the PM wants to allow ministers to effectively throw out any legal rulings they do not agree with.It comes after a number of clashes with judges, such as the ruling that Mr Johnson’s 2019 decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks was unlawful.According to the newspaper, justice secretary Dominic Raab has been tasked with toughening plans to reform judge’s powers to rule on the legality of minister’s decisions. Whitehall sources were cited as saying...
POLITICS
Kay Burley
Kit Malthouse
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Drug users to lose passports, as Grieve says No 10 courts plan would be ‘tyranny’

PM Boris Johnson is expected this week to launch a decade-long plan to tackle illegal drug-related crime which will include removing passports and driving licences from offenders, it has been reported.The crackdown will also include travel bans, harsher sentences for drug dealers, and measures to break up county lines drug gangs.It comes as Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of cocaine use in the Palace of Westminster.His move comes after The Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.Meanwhile, plans to give the government power to ignore court decisions it doesn’t like would amount to “tyranny” and spell the end of democracy, former Conservative attorney general Dominic Grieve has said.It comes after an ally of Mr Johnson had said that the PM was considering a mechanism that would allow the government to regularly overrule a list of judicial rulings it did not agree with.The plans, which would see an annual bill passed to overrule select decisions, are said to have been drawn up by the lord chancellor, Dominic Raab, and the attorney general, Suella Braverman.â
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s flat refurbishment broke electoral law, watchdog rules

The Conservative party broke electoral laws over the controversial funding of Boris Johnson’s flat refurbishment, the Electoral Commission has ruled.“Our investigation into the Conservative Party found that the laws around the reporting and recording of donations were not followed,” said Louise Edwards, director of regulation – announcing a £17,800 fine.The verdict brings allegations of sleaze against the prime minister back centre-stage, as he is dogged by allegations of misleading the public over last year’s No 10 Christmas parties.For months, Mr Johnson and other ministers refused to confirm that the Tory party, and then a major donor, originally funded the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid-busting party probe branded a ‘sham’ as new claims emerge

A probe into alleged Covid rule-busting parties in Government last year has been branded a “sham” as fresh claims emerged about a Christmas gathering reported to have taken place in Downing Street.According to reports, No 10’s most senior spin doctor, Jack Doyle, made a speech and handed out awards at the alleged event on December 18 2020.The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday that an internal investigation led by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case would look into reports of a staff gathering held at Downing Street on that date.The probe was subsequently widened to include another festive celebration and a reported staff...
WORLD
BBC

Douglas Ross: PM should quit if he misled MPs over party

Boris Johnson must resign if he misled parliament about a Christmas party at Downing Street, the Scottish Conservative leader has said. Douglas Ross said there had clearly been a party of some sort, which would have been against Covid rules. The prime minister has apologised for a video showing Downing...
POLITICS
mixmag.net

Boris Johnson proposes stripping drug users of their passports

Boris Johnson has proposed new plans to punish class A drug users with the removal of their passports and driving licences, as reported by The Guardian. This initiative is targeted at "wealthy users" who the government argue drive exploitation due to their demand for narcotic substances. The Prime Minister told...
POLITICS
