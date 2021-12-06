ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DaBaby battery charges dismissed

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaBaby has had battery charges against him dismissed. The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Jonathan Kirk - had been accused of attacking a driver in Las Vegas in November 2020 but the misdemeanour battery charge has now been dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case against him cannot be...

