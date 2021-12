This 2020 American Christmas musical fantasy film is written and directed by David E. Talbert and co-produced by John Legend. Satisfying and heartwarming, you’ll be delighted for 122 minutes. It’s a musical, a dance party, a fairy tale, an inspirational journey and more. The story follows the success, heartbreak and redemption of Jeronicus Jangle—an inventor, toy maker and master of magic. An imaginary world comes to life in this riveting tale of an eccentric toy maker, his adventurous granddaughter and a magical invention that will ultimately change their lives forever. Critics are saying this movie might just be a brand new Christmas classic. So fun, with phenomenal acting and spectacular voices and oh, so original it will make your heart sing—vibrant and imaginative. Rated PG for some cinematic themes but great for young and old. A truly family movie.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO