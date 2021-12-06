Gas Prices Continue to Slowly Fall Across Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Transportation officials are working to create Minnesota's second United States Bicycle Route. Minnesota currently has U.S. Bicycle Route 45 which is also known as the Mississippi River Trail. Now, MnDOT officials want to designate a second bike route from St. Cloud to Fargo/Moorhead. The route, USBR 20, will branch off from the Beaver Island Trail/Mississippi River Trail (USBR 45) in St. Cloud and travel northwest to the Minnesota/North Dakota border in Moorhead.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO