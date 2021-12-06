ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Continue to Slowly Fall Across Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 7 days ago
UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12. Gas Buddy says gas prices in...

Lake Wobegon Trail Expected to Be Part of New U.S. Bicycle Route

ST. PAUL -- Transportation officials are working to create Minnesota's second United States Bicycle Route. Minnesota currently has U.S. Bicycle Route 45 which is also known as the Mississippi River Trail. Now, MnDOT officials want to designate a second bike route from St. Cloud to Fargo/Moorhead. The route, USBR 20, will branch off from the Beaver Island Trail/Mississippi River Trail (USBR 45) in St. Cloud and travel northwest to the Minnesota/North Dakota border in Moorhead.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
SCSU Reduces Energy Usage

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University announced Monday that they have been able to decrease their energy use by 31 percent per square foot between 2009 and 2020. The school operates 3.2 Million square feet of classrooms, labs, offices, residence halls, and athletic facilities. Kelly Bartlow is the Facility...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

