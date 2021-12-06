Gas Prices Continue to Slowly Fall Across Minnesota
UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12. Gas Buddy says gas prices in...minnesotasnewcountry.com
UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12. Gas Buddy says gas prices in...minnesotasnewcountry.com
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0