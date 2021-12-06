Panthers release OC Joe Brady

Yesterday's game left a bad taste in my mouth, as I'm sure it did a lot of you reading this. Why can't we seem to string 3 wins together? How can we dominate 2 teams and then get blown out at home? The more I thought about it, the 3 plays that really stood out that changed the game were 1) the Chase interception 2) the Mixon fumble and 3) the Burrow interception in the endzone. This isn't news to anyone, but it really had me thinking about the razor thin margin teams have in the NFL. In a "what if" mindset, you'd have to assume that had Chase secured that catch it would have either been a TD or led to a TD (+7 Points)....had Mixon not fumbled, that drive more than likely would have led to a TD or a FG (7 less points for the Chargers because of no Fumble Recovery Touchdown and we would have +3 or +7), the interception in the end zone drive should have resulted in points for us (+3 or +7).

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO