Panthers release OC Joe Brady

By NathanBeighle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers have had some issues this season. After a strong 3-0 start, they’ve struggled. While Joe Brady didn’t make his case for being retained better, the combination of the team trading for Sam Darnold on top of his injury really didn’t aid his performance. Darnold started off...

The State

Analysis: Joe Brady’s future with the Carolina Panthers should be questioned

The Panthers’ honeymoon phase with Cam Newton ended a while ago. Feel-good homecomings and reminders of their young roster won’t shake this harsh reality. Carolina entered Sunday in need of leadership, explosive plays and a victory, yet left Hard Rock Stadium in defeat behind an uninspiring offensive performance filled with costly turnovers, defensive mishaps and another quarterback benching.
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
Yardbarker

Panthers QB Cam Newton accepts some blame for Joe Brady's firing

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was downright bad in the 33-10 loss at the Miami Dolphins back on Nov. 28 ahead of the bye. Newton completed just 5-of-21 passes for 92 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns in that defeat, and he was ultimately benched and replaced by former XFL star P.J. Walker.
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit

Cam Newton is back in the National Football League – and so are his incredible pregame outfits. The veteran NFL quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton will be active for Sunday’s game. While Newton isn’t expected to start on Sunday – that honor...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (12/3): Ja’Marr Chase leading receivers in Pro Bowl fan votes

Joe Burrow, a gym rat football savant, can drop a snappy football term in conversation as well as a dime on a come-back route in a zone. As he prepped for Sunday and the Chargers in another installment of the AFC arms race, he uncorked the term "post-snap verification." Cincinnati...
247Sports

Former quarterback praises new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple's game plans, preparation

Former UMass quarterback Andrew Ford spent three years playing for new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple during the coach’s second stint at the Northeast school. Ford, who now works in the Arizona Cardinals organization, put up good numbers too, including a 57 touchdown to 23 interception ratio and just shy of 7,000 yards in 28 games. There’s a lot Ford liked about playing for Whipple, but one of the things that stood out the most to the quarterback was the preparation. He never felt cheated at practice.
ClutchPoints

Falcons give concerning update on Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady is available

The bright young offensive mind is available. The Carolina Panthers are making a change offensively and have parted ways with Joe Brady. Brady is a name that many Auburn folks wanted to see if he was interested in taking the same job at Auburn after Mike Bobo was let go after the Iron Bowl.
abc11.com

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule doesn't regret hiring Joe Brady as offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the decision to fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday was "purely football.''. He made it clear there were no regrets in his 2020 decision to hire Brady, who at the time was a 30-year-old passing game coordinator for national champion LSU with no experience calling plays in the NFL or at any other level.
Island Packet Online

Joe Brady got fired Sunday. Should Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule be next?

Matt Rhule purposely did something out of the box when he hired 30-year-old coach Joe Brady in January 2020 to be his NFL offensive coordinator with Rhule’s new team, the Carolina Panthers. Most of Rhule’s staff was people he knew and worked with in his old head jobs at Baylor or Temple, but not Brady.
Cincy Jungle

3 Plays that Killed Us

Yesterday's game left a bad taste in my mouth, as I'm sure it did a lot of you reading this. Why can't we seem to string 3 wins together? How can we dominate 2 teams and then get blown out at home? The more I thought about it, the 3 plays that really stood out that changed the game were 1) the Chase interception 2) the Mixon fumble and 3) the Burrow interception in the endzone. This isn't news to anyone, but it really had me thinking about the razor thin margin teams have in the NFL. In a "what if" mindset, you'd have to assume that had Chase secured that catch it would have either been a TD or led to a TD (+7 Points)....had Mixon not fumbled, that drive more than likely would have led to a TD or a FG (7 less points for the Chargers because of no Fumble Recovery Touchdown and we would have +3 or +7), the interception in the end zone drive should have resulted in points for us (+3 or +7).
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Ellis Williams: Joe Brady’s Didn’t Offense Compliment Itself

Following the Panthers decision to fire Joe Brady, there were a lot of differing opinions as to why he didn't work out in Charlotte. To get further insight into the discussion, Ellis Williams Panthers beat reporter for The Charlotte Observer, joined Wilson & Norfleet, and when asked why his offense didn't work out he replied: "It is an offense that is predicated on matchups, but it isn't anything that compliments the run or the pass. You don't see his runs looking like passes, you don't see his passes looking like runs. Not in terms of there could be trickery, but in sense you should be running things to set other plays up." The Panthers offense has generated just 18 points in the third quarter, and only average 19.7 points per game. Brady was hired after engineering the LSU offense that won the national championship in 2019, and that success never translated to the NFL, thus resulting in his firing.
