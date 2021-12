A Pittsfield man was sentenced today to life with a possibility of parole in 25 years. Jason Sefton, a 23-year-old from Pittsfield pled guilty today to the homicide of 34-year-old William Catalano of Pittsfield on October 15, 2018. Catalano was attacked on Robbins Avenue and later died from what the Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined was from two stab wounds to the chest according to the press release.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO