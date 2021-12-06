ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

How am I going to make it count this Christmas? By showing my best friend how much I love her

By Sophie Goddard
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzcEh_0dFAdInw00

There are few people you can send a 20-minute voice note to without worrying you’ve overcooked it. My friend Jane is one of those people. We met in secondary school back in our hometown of Bournemouth about 25 years ago, later discovering we’d actually crossed paths years earlier in our local playgroup (I’d bitten her after she stole my favourite toy, apparently). Once we’d successfully glossed over our toddler years, we became firm friends and, as teens, spent hours in each other’s poster-adorned bedrooms, discussing serious topics such as Russian hamsters, boys we fancied, driving lessons and whose parent could be cajoled into picking us up from town that Saturday.

We quickly learned that where one of us lacked, the other came up trumps. Jane valiantly agreed to parallel park my Vauxhall Corsa ahead of sixth form French lessons, for example, and I, in turn, would gamely hand over my hair straighteners for a precious weekend loan. When we had our belly buttons pierced aged 17, Jane carefully manoeuvred me – perilously close to fainting – into the back seat of her car afterwards, distracting me with uncanny impressions of people we knew until the dizziness had passed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wypEx_0dFAdInw00

Moving to London at a similar time in our 20s, I encouraged (read: forcefully insisted) Jane to move to the same neck of the woods as me, where we enjoyed a fresh stomping ground, exploring the city together while our lives meandered in different directions. I’ve lost count of the random locations where we’ve found ourselves weeping with laughter, both of us contorted with the kind of tear-inducing snorts only true friends can elicit – everywhere from grimy dancefloors to seats on flights it’s a miracle we ever made it on to.

With November birthdays just a week apart, it’s meant we’ve shared countless celebrations from our teens right up until our 30s, too. Jane has always been a thoughtful present-giver – and not just on birthdays. She’s the friend who remembers when others might not. A bunch of flowers on a difficult anniversary. A set of pretty champagne glasses to celebrate a house move. Not to mention showing up in unglamorous locations when it’s really mattered. Hours spent squashing enormous Ikea bags full of belongings into car boots after a breakup? She’s there. Painstakingly building awkward chests of drawers late into the night, so you have somewhere to put your PJs in your new flat? All over it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRtkO_0dFAdInw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQKwl_0dFAdInw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sruKK_0dFAdInw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrFlB_0dFAdInw00

In 2017, I cheered in a bridesmaid dress as Jane tied the knot to her now-husband and welled up two years later when she revealed she was expecting her daughter, Carrie. It was during the pandemic last year – while still pregnant and living close by – that Jane told me they’d accepted an offer on their London flat and would soon be leaving the city. I felt a pang of sadness. Somehow, the pandemic seemed to unearth what really mattered. It reminded us of the importance of things such as family and good friends, and how vital it is to really treasure those relationships.

Related: From bespoke bags to barrel-aged whiskey: seven Christmas gift ideas for the tastemakers in your life

Still, the last six months have brought their own challenges. After a magical year watching my friends become first-time parents to a delightfully giggly baby, Carrie was diagnosed with late-developed hip dysplasia and has recently undergone multiple operations to correct it. It’s meant countless hospital trips for Jane and her husband (forget the Olympics, learning how to change nappies with a small baby in a cast really deserves a medal). Watching an old friend navigate new, difficult terrain from the sidelines is a strange thing. You find yourself stuck between a place of compassion and complete awe at the way they rise to the challenge.

While, happily, Carrie looks set to make a full recovery, I think perhaps it’s meant the smaller moments have somehow become more special and meaningful as a result. It’s why this Christmas, since we’ve missed out on festive tipples and in-person socialising for so long, I’d love to send a special gift to help Jane enjoy herself and make up for it, to show I’m thinking of her. A one of a kind gift for a one of a kind friend. Plus, it’s probably a cunning excuse to invite myself round to share it, isn’t it? And in the meantime? There are always 20-minute voice notes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ygvxs_0dFAdInw00

What to give someone special

A one of a kind whiskey
Make this Christmas count and gift a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select. Matured in the upper reaches of Jack Daniel’s barrelhouses, only one out of every 100 barrels is hand-selected by Jack Daniel’s team of master tasters for its one of a kind flavour. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select Gift Pack, £48.79

Limited edition art
Choosing art for someone special is an art in itself. Start by considering the lucky recipient’s space – is it modern with clean lines and white walls, maximalist with lots of colour? Then choose a limited edition print that matches their personal taste.

A luxury fragrance
Scent is so intimate, so think about what kind of smells your loved one likes: do they fill their home with flowers or would they prefer a more intense fragrance? If you’re still stuck, go for an all-time classic.

Make it count with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel , for a one of a kind Christmas

Please Drink Responsibly

Jack Daniel’s is a registered trademark. ©2021 Jack Daniel’s. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gift#Russian#Vauxhall#French
Telegraph

'How can I tell my overweight friend that she's slowly killing herself?'

One of my best friends is obese and has been for some time. Our circle of girlfriends – who, by the way, are not body fascists, definitely not working out the whole time, and each have comfortable, middle-aged figures – have very gently tried to encourage her to get healthy in the past.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The New Yorker

How Immigrant Parents Say “I Love You”

After working a hundred hours a week on top of navigating a new culture and country, immigrant parents may not always have the time or the energy to share Hallmark aphorisms. But, if they love you, these are the ways they’ll let you know. Silence. A picture is worth a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

14 best Christmas jumpers for 2021: Festive knits for men and women that you’ll actually want to wear

To get in the festive spirit, it helps to dress the part. And for us, that starts with our top half. Enter a Christmas jumper, whether that’s something overtly kitsch or one that’s a little more paired back.While Christmas jumpers have adopted a bad reputation for many reasons – some may say the Marmite of the fashion world – there really is something for everyone. We’re relieved to say that there’s never been more choice when it comes to seasonal knitwear – you no longer need to go full-blown Rudolph if you don’t want to. For something more understated and...
APPAREL
Wired

How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love The Sims

The world is two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, and things have still not returned to normal. Or even some semblance of life before 2020. The availability of vaccines for younger generations is offering some measure of comfort and protection, sure. But as adults continually refuse to get inoculated (and as vaccine disparities worldwide persist), the coronavirus continues to linger and mutate, posing new threats even to those who are vaccinated. It’s a lot to think about and live with on a daily basis, especially while still navigating work, family, and the challenges of everyday life. Escapes feel mandatory, and yet they are nowhere. Bad news runs rampant with no relief in sight. That’s why 2021 is the year that broke me. That’s why this year was the one I finally went back to The Sims.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

How did all the MacKenzies get back to the Ridge in Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone?

We found out that it was definitely the MacKenzies heading over the hill at the end of Outlander Book 8. How did they all get back in Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone?. Of course it was Bree, Roger, and their children coming over the Ridge. We all knew it, even without Diana Gabaldon’s Daily Lines confirming that the MacKenzies were back. The very first chapter of Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone made it clear that the family was back, and it didn’t take long for Roger to confirm that they were back for good.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Billboard

Skunk Is Revealed as Grammy-Winning Star on ‘The Masked Singer’

If there’s one performer on Fox’s The Masked Singer who didn’t stink, it’s Skunk. But that wasn’t enough to stop the Skunk mask from being lifted on Wednesday night’s episode. The two talents remaining in Group A were Skunk and Bull, who locked horns in this week’s contest for a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Guardian

76K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy