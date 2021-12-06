ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share your views on the new proposals to tackle drugs in the UK

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £78 million was seized by Northamptonshire Police in November.

As part of a 10-year strategy to tackle drugs in the UK, the government is set to announce that “lifestyle” users, such as wealthy professionals, of class A drugs will face losing their passports or driving licences.

We would like to hear what you think of the new proposals to deter people from drugs.

The Guardian

