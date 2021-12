I’ve had a meandering career path so far – I started out in publishing PR, then briefly specialised in social media, worked my way up to account director and then side-stepped to a full-time creative role. Spending six years at a pretty mega creative agency gave me a load of great experience and a portfolio of work, and ultimately set me up for my most recent move to Milk & Honey as the global creative director, which I’m enjoying a lot as it’s a B Corp that’s focused on purpose-led work. I’m also now chair of the PRCA Creative Group, where I like to bang the drum for junior creatives because I wish there had been someone doing that for me eight to 10 years ago.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO