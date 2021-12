Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are you ready to dive into season 5 episode 7 already? Rest assured, we’ve got plenty of information to dive into within this piece!. The first order of business, of course, is addressing the main elephant in the room: There is no new episode of the firefighter drama on the air tonight. Not only that, but there’s not a new episode on next week, either. What’s the reason behind this? Let’s just say that it has to do with today being Thanksgiving, and next week being a time when ABC probably does not want to compete with the Annie Live! musical event on NBC. Station 19 will be back on December 9 with “A House Is Not a Home,” a story about grieving, but then also determining the future of Pru. Also, can we get a little more of Andy back at her actual station … please?

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO