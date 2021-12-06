ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Skate: Happy returns

By Dan.Ryan
stanleycupofchowder.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday! A new week is upon us. Hopefully your weekend was a good one. The B’s have a couple of days off prior to returning to action on Wednesday night in Vancouver. That game will be significant for a couple of reasons: Brad Marchand...

www.stanleycupofchowder.com

Comments / 0

caravannews.com

MORNING SKATE: HEAT, EAGLES BEGIN TWO-GAME SET FRIDAY IN LOVELAND

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (10-1-2-0; 1st Pacific) at Colorado Eagles (6-7-0-2; 7th Pacific) LOCATION: Budweiser Events Center | Loveland, Colorado. TUNE IN: Tonight’s game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available via Spreaker. Media Game Notes: STK | AHL. HEAT INDEX. The Heat look to rebound...
STOCKTON, CA
caravannews.com

MORNING SKATE: HEAT LOOK FOR SWEEP OF EAGLES SATURDAY

TODAY’S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (11-1-2-0; 1st Pacific) at Colorado Eagles (6-7-1-2; 7th Pacific) LOCATION: Budweiser Events Center | Loveland, Colorado. TUNE IN: Tonight’s game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available via Spreaker. Media Game Notes: STK | AHL. HEAT INDEX. Following a come-from-behind, overtime win...
STOCKTON, CA
allaboutthejersey.com

Garden State of Hockey- Episode 118: Many Happy Returns

The New Jersey Devils re-claimed Nathan Bastian off waivers and he paid almost immediate dividends, scoring the insurance goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Devils’ 5-2 win. The bigger news, of course, is that Jack Hughes is ready to go and seemingly has been for a bit of time....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Bergevin firing reaction; Murray move fails in Ottawa

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • The Canadiens shook up their organization on Sunday by firing GM Marc Bergevin, AGM Trevor Timmins, and senior VP Paul Wilson. [PHT]
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Shorthanded

Well folks, it’s safe to say that skies are cloudy in Bruins Land at the moment. Your best wing is suspended. Your coach is in COVID-19 protocol. You can’t call up any reinforcements from the AHL due to COVID-19 protocols. One of your other wings asked to be traded. And...
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers try to bounce back v Caps

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will try and snap a two-game slide Tuesday night with the Washington Capitals back in town. Florida has to hope Washington enjoyed Fort Lauderdale beach as much — or more — than it did the last time the team was in town. The Panthers will...
NHL
NHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

Today's contest is the first of four meetings between the two teams, both of which enter Sunday afternoon's game with 31 points and a share of the top spot in the division. Carolina has played two fewer games than Washington. The Hurricanes are back home for the first time in...
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets vs Coyotes

WINNIPEG - A stretch of eight games, with each game in a different time zone than the one before it, comes to an end tonight for the Winnipeg Jets (10-7-4). They'll host the Arizona Coyotes in the first of four match-ups this season, and for a Jets team that has already played 13 games in the month of November - tonight is the classic 'empty the tank' opportunity.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Red Wings at Bruins

No Brad Marchand tonight. He’s serving a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larson in Boston’s last game. Jake DeBrusk has also apparently asked for a trade out of Boston. Apparently things go haywire when you don’t let that team play games. The Wings are one point up on the Bruins...
NHL
caravannews.com

MORNING SKATE: HEAT HOST GULLS FRIDAY AT STOCKTON ARENA

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (11-2-2-0; 1st Pacific) vs. San Diego Gulls (8-6-1-0; 3rd Pacific) TUNE IN: Tonight’s game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available via Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online on Spreaker. Media Game Notes: STK | SD | AHL. HEAT INDEX. The Heat...
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Seattle Kraken @ Detroit Red Wings - Preview, How to Watch

TV: BSDET, ROOT-NW Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket. What a difference a week makes. Last week Wednesday the Red Wings returned home after a four-game road trip that saw them lose all four games, including a 2-1 OT loss to the last place Arizona Coyotes. Flash forward a week to today and the Red Wings have won three straight, including a 2-1 win in Boston last night. As the calendar turns to December the Wings look to push that to a four-game win streak tonight as they welcome for the first time ever, the Seattle Kraken to Detroit.
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Marchand on suspension; U.S. reveals WJC camp roster

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Brad Marchand on his three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson: “I have tried extremely hard over the last four years to get away from the reputation I’ve had. I think I’ve done an extremely good job of that. I know early on I crossed over the line a lot of times and it’s unfortunate that continues to haunt me. If you go back, it’s 310-plus games, so almost four years. I play hard, there’s no question, and I compete. I’m no longer the player I was that had to break into the league — and play the way I felt I had to establish myself. I was hoping that at this point that they would’ve seen past what’s gone on.” [NBC Sports Boston]
NHL
caravannews.com

MORNING SKATE: HEAT SEEK WEEKEND SWEEP OF SAN DIEGO

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (12-2-2-0; 1st Pacific) vs. San Diego Gulls (8-7-1-0; 5th Pacific) TUNE IN: Tonight’s game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available online on Spreaker. Media Game Notes: STK | AHL. HEAT INDEX. A slow start, a strong second period and a smooth...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins vs. Preds 12/2/21 RECAP: Swayman saves 42 shots in 2-0 Bruins win!

Things got off to a great start as the B’s attacked Nashville straight out of the gate with a singleminded determination to not be brought down to the Preds’ level. The B’s cashed in their first goal of the night from local magnate of trade and moral discussion, Jake DeBrusk! Who walked into the high slot and put a bullet past Saros with his defender right in his face! 1-0 B’s!
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov on ice with full team at morning skate

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was a participant with the full team at morning skate on Saturday. Kucherov has been inactive since Oct. 16 when he suffered an unspecified lower-body injury. He underwent surgery in late October and was expected to miss 8-10 weeks. The 28-year-old was Tampa Bay's...
NHL

