Morning Skate: Happy returns

• Brad Marchand on his three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson: "I have tried extremely hard over the last four years to get away from the reputation I've had. I think I've done an extremely good job of that. I know early on I crossed over the line a lot of times and it's unfortunate that continues to haunt me. If you go back, it's 310-plus games, so almost four years. I play hard, there's no question, and I compete. I'm no longer the player I was that had to break into the league — and play the way I felt I had to establish myself. I was hoping that at this point that they would've seen past what's gone on." [NBC Sports Boston]

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO