Asia

Bangabandhu would've wished for formal apology for 1971 atrocities: former Pakistani diplomat

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDhaka [Bangladesh] December 6 (ANI) : Pakistan's former Diplomat Husain Haqqani has said that Bangladesh's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujbur Rahman would have asked for a formal apology from Pakistan for the tragedy inflicted upon the people of Bangladesh in the lead up to the 1971 Liberation War. "Everybody...

The Independent

Bipin Rawat: India’s top general laid to rest with full state honours as witnesses recall seeing chopper disappear into fog

India’s senior-most military official Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were laid to rest with full state honours on Friday.General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V 5 helicopter crashed in a forest minutes before its scheduled landing at the Wellington military base. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated at a military hospital in the state.The 63-year-old general was named India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) in 2019, a role designed to provide...
INDIA
tucsonpost.com

Pakistan FM Qureshi meets NATO chief Stoltenberg in Brussels, discusses Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

Brussels [Belgium], December 8 (ANI): Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels and discussed the fast deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, reported local media. Qureshi and Stoltenberg discussed bilateral cooperation, the emerging situation in Afghanistan as well as other matters of mutual interest including the...
ADVOCACY
tucsonpost.com

Protest in Islamabad against enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 10 (ANI): Dozens of people protested in Islamabad to highlight the rampant enforced disappearance cases in Balochistan. The rally was held by Voice For Baloch Missing Persons on Thursday. The protesters held placards and banners demanding the release of all forcefully disappeared Baloch people. Enforced disappearance has...
ADVOCACY
tucsonpost.com

Foreign Minister Momen says US sanctions on B'desh elite force 'unfortunate'

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 12 (ANI): Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has criticised the US sanctions imposed on officials of the country's elite police force over rights abuse, saying the move was unfortunate and not fact-based. On Friday, the US had imposed sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven...
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Washington State
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS
The Independent

China praises Pakistan for being against ‘politicisation’ of sports amid diplomatic boycott of Olympics

China has praised Pakistan for staying away from the “politicisation” of sports as the country faces a string of diplomatic boycotts from the US, UK, Canada and Australia over the upcoming Winter Olympics scheduled in China in February.Nong Rong, China’s envoy to Pakistan, said in a tweet on Sunday that Pakistan’s position “to oppose any form of politicisation of sports is highly appreciated”.“The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for the posturing and grandstanding of politicians. China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world!”The Chinese ambassador’s statement comes just days after...
SPORTS
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PROTESTS
MassLive.com

US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to ‘egregious human rights abuses and atrocities’

The United States will not send any diplomatic representation or officials to the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing due to “egregious human rights abuses and atrocities” in in Xinjiang, the White House announced Monday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said sending representation would “treat these games...
SPORTS
The Independent

Blinken competes with top Russian official in Indonesia

Fresh from delivering a stern new warning to Russia over Ukraine U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday to find a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin already in Jakarta for security talks. Just a day after joining his Group of Seven foreign minister colleagues in issuing the blunt demand for Russia to step back from a military escalation near the Ukrainian border, Blinken began a 48-hour visit to Indonesia with his plane parking in the shadow of that of Putin’s national security adviser Nikolay Patrushev. Patrushev is considered the third most senior...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
People

Miss India Wins Miss Universe 2021

On Sunday, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was officially named Miss Universe 2021. Sandhu, 21, beat out 79 other contestants from various countries and territories — including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane — to claim the prestigious title. Sandhu was presented...
CELEBRITIES
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

No thanks to John Kerry, Israel waters the ground for peace

If the Biden administration doesn’t imitate the Obama administration by getting in the way of progress, Israel will continue to prove itself a partner for Middle East peace, not a source of belligerence. The latest example of Israel’s cooperation with the Muslim world came last week when it signed an...
POTUS
realcleardefense.com

How the U.S. Military Could Mobilize If Russia Invades Ukraine

U.S. paratroopers landing in the Baltics, Army cavalry and artillerymen convoying in from Germany and an armored brigade massing its forces. Those are some of the moves U.S. European Command could make to shore up NATO's eastern flank if Russia invades Ukraine, analysts say.
MILITARY

