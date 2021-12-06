ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Nobel Peace Prize winner sentenced to prison

tucsonpost.com
 3 days ago

Myanmar's deposed state counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to four years in prison on the first charges leveled against her by the ruling military junta. Former President Win Myint received a similar sentence. Suu Kyi was found guilty on Monday of inciting unrest and violating Covid-19...

www.tucsonpost.com

