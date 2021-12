KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College women's basketball team opened MIAA play Wednesday night with a 60-50 defeat of Olivet College at Anderson Athletic Center. Sara English had a pair of three-point baskets in the first quarter as Kalamazoo took a 15-10 lead after ten minutes of action. The Hornets then clamped down on the Comets in the second quarter, holding the visitors to 1-10 shooting from the floor as they took a 23-15 lead heading into the half. Neither team shot the ball well in the first two quarters, with the Comets finishing 5-25 (20%) overall from the field and the Hornets 10-35 (28.6%).

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO