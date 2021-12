Mediacom is continuing to assess and repair damage as a result of severe weather and tornadoes that impacted several Midwest states on Friday night. Storm restoration crews are currently focused on repairing the fiber optic lines and facilities that serve customers in Caruthersville, MO, Benton KY, and Cadiz KY, and surrounding areas. We expect many customers in these areas to regain service as these repairs are completed today and tomorrow.

CADIZ, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO