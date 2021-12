The New Orleans Saints will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 action from the Caesars Superdome on Thursday Night Football. The Saints are in need of a win to snap their four-game losing streak and will have Taysom Hill stepping in to give them a spark at home. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will get Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb back in the lineup and are also in need of a win after losing their last two games.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO