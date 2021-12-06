ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Black Oxygen: Malkia Stampley

By Angela Russell
Madison365
Madison365
 4 days ago
Founding member of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Artistic Association with Chicago’s Congo Square Theatre, Malkia Stampley, is currently directing...

Madison365

Madison’s Hip-Hop Architect surprises student at his alma-mater with $10,000 scholarship

Yesterday was Mike Ford Day at Cass Tech High School in Detroit, and the Hip-Hop Architect celebrated by giving away a $10,000 scholarship. Ford, who founded his Hip-Hop Architecture Camps in Madison in 2017, graduated from the magnet school in 2001 (as did his wife Gail Ford, who is now director of the UW’s PEOPLE program). The school’s 2,400 students are mostly Black, Ford said, and he’s remained engaged in giving back to his alma mater.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 30

Actor, singer and director Malkia Stampley joins the program today to talk about growing up in theater, the importance of Black theater and mounting a feel-good production in a pandemic. Stampley is director of Gift of the Magi at American Players Theater, running now until December 19. Plus, not a lot of COVID data following the holiday but what we have doesn’t look good.
MOVIES
Madison365

10th annual Catholic Multicultural Center/La Movida Radiothon

The 10th annual Catholic Multicultural Center/La Movida Radiothon will take place Friday, Dec. 10, 4-6 p.m. Participants will enjoy virtual performances by local musicians and dance groups, a tamale dinner at the donation drive-through, live-streamed mass celebrated by Bishop Donald Hying, and stories about CMC services.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Fall Gospel Fest 2021

SSM Health Fall Gospel Fest will be back for 2021 with a free virtual event on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. The annual Fall Gospel Fest has become Madison’s premier Gospel music event. For 17 years, talented musicians and artists have traveled to Madison from all over the world to perform in front of a live audience and to celebrate a day of fellowship, great music and cultural heritage.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

As it celebrates 75th anniversary, Catholic Multicultural Center hosts 10th annual Radiothon fundraiser with La Movida Radio

The Catholic Multicultural Center and La Movida Radio will host the 10th annual Radiothon on Friday, Dec. 10, noon-7 p.m., which will raise funds for the non-profit on Madison’s south side that serves the community with free daily community meals, English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, food and personal hygiene pantries, employment search assistance, and more.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for November 27

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Quartz. Open enrollment is now!. Wisconsin’s most influential Latino leaders this week. Janesville Parker students dressed in a “gangster” theme for a girls’ basketball game. graffiti was found at Madison East High School during Hmong New Year.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Nada Elmikashfi & Angela Lang

This week on Black Oxygen we feature a conversation with Nada Elmikashfi, Chief of Staff for Rep Francesca Hong and Angela Lang, Executive Director of BLOC. The focus of this conversation was our collective heartbreak regarding the Rittenhouse verdict in Kenosha Wisconsin. In this episode we discuss what it is like to keep loving and working on a society after continual heartbreak, creating space for grief when you are on the front lines of organizing, and what it would look like to create a Wisconsin that embraced the humanity of Black bodies. Angela Lang reminds us, “you can’t organize Black people if you don’t love Black people.” And Nada asks, “How many Black people have you loved?” This is a beautiful, gut wrenching and timely episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Madison365

Centro Hispano 6th Annual “Virtual” Evening of Dreaming Decolonizing Dinner

Centro Hispano will host its 6th Annual Evening of Dreaming Decolonizing Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 2. A collaboration with PBS Wisconsin, the event is focused on showcasing the diversity of our Latino cultures in thought-provoking and whimsical ways. In the past, they have hosted award-winning author Reyna Grande, cutting-edge filmmaker Philip Rodriguez, local artists and chefs for a Pop-Up Exhibition, and the popular band Las Cafeteras.
FOOD & DRINKS
Madison365

MOSES will honor three at Virtual Transformation Celebration Nov. 20

Three outstanding Madison community members — La Toya Greer of the Free Campaign, James Hawk of Tellurian and Peggy West Schroder of EXPO-WISDOM — will be honored at the MOSES Virtual Transformation Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 20. MOSES is a non-partisan interfaith organization that works to promote social justice with...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Commemorative plaque on Richard Davis Lane helps to preserve jazz legend’s legacy for generations of Madisonians to come

In 2018, a new street in the Darbo-Worthington Neighborhood on Madison’s east side was created in honor of the legacy of Richard Davis, a Madison jazz legend and Professor Emeritus of Bass at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he taught for nearly four decades. Now, after a fundraising effort throughout the pandemic, Davis’ former student and mentee, Wilder Deitz, has honored the man who inspired him and so many others with a commemorative plaque to accompany the street sign on Richard Davis Lane.
MADISON, WI
