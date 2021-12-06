ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Tiny Homes Can Be A Solution To The Housing Crisis In The US

nohoartsdistrict.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US has been seeing a scarcity of almost seven million affordable houses since 2019. Global health issues in 2020 drove prices even higher and may remain high for some time. The Ascent reports that the average cost of a house in California is $683,996. There aren’t many options for the...

nohoartsdistrict.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

‘Digital nomad’ rent plan could be next for apartment dwellers

Remote work is changing the habits of America’s renters, leading to new models for how large complexes may be operated in the future, a new industry survey shows. The National Multifamily Housing Council’s annual renter survey showed apartment dwellers are moving more often, would consider a “digital nomad” rental plan and support a loosening of restrictions on subleasing through Airbnb-type sites.
HOUSE RENT
azbigmedia.com

The best states for tiny homes

Throughout the last several years, the market for tiny homes has seen big growth. The pandemic accelerated the demand for this unique way of living as both first-time homebuyers and property investors have been attracted to the affordability and flexibility that tiny living provides. But where is the best place...
POLITICS
pbs.org

Can this innovative housing model help solve California’s affordable housing crisis?

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Ivette Feliciano shoots, produces and reports on camera for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Before starting with NewsHour in 2013, she worked as a one-person-band correspondent for the News 12 Networks, where she won a New York Press Club Award for her coverage of Super Storm Sandy, which ravaged the East Coast in 2012. Prior to that, Ivette was the Associate Producer of Latin American news for Worldfocus, a nationally televised, daily international news show seen on Public Television. While at Worldfocus, Ivette served as the show’s Field Producer and Reporter for Latin America, covering special reports on the Mexican drug war as well as a 5-part series out of Bolivia, which included an interview with President Evo Morales. In 2010, she co-produced a documentary series on New York’s baseball history that aired on Channel Thirteen. Ivette holds a Master’s degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where she specialized in broadcast journalism.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
goodshomedesign.com

2 Story 300sqft Tiny House

Today we take a tour of The Hare Home! Owned by @Robuilt. A tiny house located in Joshua Tree, California. A Beautiful 2 story, 300sqft tiny house with a super fun theme around the home!. How much this home makes on Airbnb? Learn from the video below…
JOSHUA TREE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Redistricting, Tiny Homes, and Fire Prevention

On Nov. 16, the Board of Supervisors voted to adapt new supervisorial boundaries to reflect the latest census count. The 1st District gained some residents and lost some residents when we finalized the maps for supervisorial redistricting. In Live Oak, 613 residents in the East Harbor area switched from the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Reuters

Canada opens door to immigrants, adding fuel to hot housing market

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada hopes more immigration can boost economic growth and allay a worsening post-pandemic labor shortage, but new migrants could pour gasoline on that red-hot housing market that the central bank has warned was stoked by "a sudden influx of investors." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration...
IMMIGRATION
Fast Company

Lessons from the pandemic eviction crisis can help us remake the housing system

Imagine being one of the millions of Americans who lost their jobs during the pandemic. You’re already struggling to stay afloat before your spouse gets hospitalized from COVID. Medical bills start piling up and your unemployment checks are barely enough to cover the cost of groceries. It becomes harder and harder to find a new employer, because you need to take care of your kids as they bounce in and out of distance learning.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Tiny Homes#Tiny House#Sierra Nevada
Miami Herald

Tiny house, massive price: Why is this 2-bedroom selling for $11 million in Canada?

A property on the real estate market comes with a slew of questions, the main one being “Wait, HOW much?”. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Ontario, Canada has listed for a mind-jarring $11.2 million and while the home’s listing says “it’s a must see,” there are only two photos — one of the home’s exterior, and another of the property line.
REAL ESTATE
The Providence Journal

McKee appoints 'housing czar' to address crisis of home affordability in RI

PROVIDENCE — With rising home costs, a shortage of affordable housing and the plight of Rhode Island's homeless at or near the top of the state's political agenda, Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday appointed the state's first "housing czar." The governor appointed Josh Saal to the new $170,000 position of deputy secretary of commerce and housing within the Executive Office of Commerce. ...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Santa Barbara Independent

Big Plans, Tiny Homes: Can Biz Brains Solve Homelessness?

To counter mounting public despair, fatigue, and frustration over the seeming intractability of homelessness, movers and shakers with DignityMoves — a statewide nonprofit made up of entrepreneurs working in conjunction with the County of Santa Barbara — held their second grand unveiling gala in one month for a new village of 33 tiny homes slated to house people experiencing homelessness on what’s now a parking lot on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Merced Sun-Star

Can the Legislature solve California’s housing crisis? This lawmaker hopes to shape new policies

Another Bay Area Democrat will fill the coveted chair of a powerful Assembly committee tasked with passing legislation to solve California’s affordability and homelessness crises. Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks of Oakland is considered one of the strongest housing production advocates in the Legislature, and is expected to take that perspective into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Homeless
ourcommunitynow.com

Affordable housing's future? Innovative home built in Everett

Swiss and American carpenters built the nation’s first “modular home” made of cross-laminated timber. EVERETT — The echo of the hammer was deafening on Wednesday. A carpenter swung it as hard as he could atop the roof of a new home,
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Mobile homes see values surge faster than single-family homes

Nearly every month during 2021, it seemed like single-family home prices hit a new record in the U.S. But for all that rapid price growth, an unexpected segment of the housing market has actually seen more rapid price growth in recent years, according to a recent report from LendingTree. Although...
REAL ESTATE
FOX 11 and 41

Cities Where the Most Homes Are Selling Above Asking Price

While the red-hot real estate market has shown some recent signs of cooling in the transition to the traditionally slower fall and winter seasons, the market remains highly competitive for homebuyers. Throughout 2020 and 2021, the market has seen steep increases in home prices as a growing number of buyers...
REAL ESTATE
wtvy.com

State lawmakers look for solutions to affordable housing crisis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Housing is considered affordable if it costs less than 30 percent of a household’s income, but nearly 900,000 Florida households are paying more than half of their monthly income on housing. That’s one of many statistics portraying Florida’s growing affordable housing crisis state senators...
ADVOCACY
KOLR10 News

Non-profit offers solutions to Springfield’s affordable housing crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Partnership of the Ozarks is again providing recommendations to the City of Springfield on how to best use federal funding to address its affordable housing crisis.  The non-profit and City Council met on Tuesday to give an update on Springfield’s homeless population, available services, and possible solutions to increasing the city’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
staradvertiser.com

Editorial: Big ambitions for tiny houses

‘Kauhale” in Hawaiian is a cluster of houses that together make a home — a family compound, a community. A perfect name for a new housing initiative, its first complex nearing completion in Kalaeloa, on Oahu’s west side. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy