After electrifying its singular three-wheeled Venice Speedster last year, Vanderhall Motor Works is back with another battery-powered ride. Feast your eyes on the new Vanderhall Brawley. The all-electric off-roader is the first 4×4 the US outfit has rolled out since it was founded by Steve Hall in 2010. It appears to have been worth the wait, too. The polar opposite of its rather elegant predecessor, the Brawley looks like it’s ready to run amok in the dirt. The burly four-wheeler has a unibody chassis, which means the frame and the body are built as one piece, along with massive 35-inch tires designed...

