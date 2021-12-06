Formula 1's final farewell to Frank Williams

Lando Norris believes he has the “best seat” to watch the Formula One title showdown after qualifying third in Abu Dhabi – but admits he does not want to cause any controversy as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen vie for the championship.While Red Bull’s Verstappen stole a march on Hamilton by sealing pole position ahead of the Mercedes with the pair locked on 369.5 points in the standings, Norris put in a fine lap to take third for McLaren The 22-year-old will now be aiming for a fifth podium of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, but he knows...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO