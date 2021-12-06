ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Formula 1's final farewell to Frank Williams

f1i.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were plenty of tributes this weekend in Jeddah to the life and times of F1...

f1i.com

firstsportz.com

Lando Norris makes honest Lewis Hamilton confession in terms of fame

McLaren’s Lando Norris is one of the brightest young stars in the modern-day Formula 1 grid. Having being highly popular among the new-age Formula 1 spectators, Norris made an honest confession with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, saying that he is nowhere close to being as popular as the 36-years-old Brit driver.
The Independent

Sir Frank Williams: The motor-racing mastermind who took his team to Formula 1’s summit

Sir Frank Williams was one of the most remarkable figures in British sport.Williams took his motor racing team from an empty carpet warehouse to the summit of Formula 1, overseeing 114 victories, a combined 16 drivers’ and constructors’ world championships, while becoming the longest-serving team boss in the sport’s history.Williams’ story is made all the more extraordinary by the horrific car crash he suffered in France that left him with injuries so devastating doctors considered turning off his life-support machine.But his wife Virginia ordered that her husband be kept alive and his sheer determination and courage – characteristics which personified...
Telegraph

Sir Frank Williams was inventive, defiant and brilliant – he revolutionised Formula One

Sir Frank Williams was a totemic figure in British motorsport, a personality with as powerful a hold over the nation’s sporting imagination as Enzo Ferrari enjoyed in Italy. Not merely the founder of the country’s most decorated Formula One team but a man believed, upon his death on Sunday at the age of 79, to be the oldest living tetraplegic, he exemplified the virtues of invention, imagination and defiance. A self-educated talent and former travelling grocery salesman, he scaled undreamt-of heights in the most mercilessly demanding global sport.
The Independent

Formula 1 might not have survived without Sir Frank Williams, Bernie Ecclestone claims

Sir Frank Williams’ death marks the end of an era in Formula 1, the sport’s former supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said.Williams, the founder and erstwhile team principal of the British team, died on Sunday, aged 79.Williams was part of the sport’s fabric for more than half-a-century. He oversaw 114 wins, as well as seven drivers’ and nine constructors’ world championships.“Frank was one of the old-timers who went back an awful long way,” Ecclestone, who ruled F1 for 40 years, told the PA news agency.“One wonders that if people like Frank had not been around in the early days whether Formula...
f1i.com

Williams confirms Sargeant for post-season F1 rookie test

Williams Racing has confirmed that Logan Sargeant, the newest member of the British outfit's driver academy, will take part in next week's young drivers test in Abu Dhabi. The 20-year-old American hopeful has already immersed with Williams and conducted simulator work for the team at its Grove base, but the outing at Yas Marina will mark Sargeant's first laps onboard an F1.
f1i.com

Raikkonen will miss 'the friendships' he enjoys in F1

Kimi Raikkonen reiterated that he'll be happy when his swansong in F1 is done and dusted on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, but the Finn nevertheless acknowledged a few things that he'll miss about his day job. The Iceman will depart the grid after an outstanding 19-year career at the pinnacle...
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Formula 1's dramatic final-race title deciders

It has been a battle for the ages and after a dramatic and incident-packed season, the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the world championship comes down to this weekend's finale in Abu Dhabi. For only the second time in Formula 1 history, the two top drivers head...
f1i.com

President Todt bids farewell to Formula 1 in Jeddah

Jean Todt will enjoy on Sunday his final Grand Prix as the president of the FIA, the Frenchman ceding the baton of motorsport's governing body to his successor later this month. Todt's twelve-year reign at the helm of the FIA has been marked by an active involvement in safety matters...
The Independent

Lando Norris: I’m in prime position to watch Formula One title showdown

Lando Norris believes he has the “best seat” to watch the Formula One title showdown after qualifying third in Abu Dhabi – but admits he does not want to cause any controversy as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen vie for the championship.While Red Bull’s Verstappen stole a march on Hamilton by sealing pole position ahead of the Mercedes with the pair locked on 369.5 points in the standings, Norris put in a fine lap to take third for McLaren The 22-year-old will now be aiming for a fifth podium of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, but he knows...
Motorsport.com

Remembering Sir Frank Williams

Sir Frank Williams has passed away, aged 79. Stuart Codling provides a look at the life and career of the legendary F1 team owner.
f1i.com

Horner: 'Overregulated' F1 misses experienced Whiting

Red Bull's Christian Horner says Formula 1 missed the experience of the late Charlie Whiting, its past racing director, in Sunday's tumultuous Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The penultimate round of the 2021 F1 world championship was a story of red flags, confusion, grid position dealings, disruption, and on-track incidents that kept the stewards on their toes from start to finish.
f1i.com

Abu Dhabi extends season-finale deal with F1 until 2030

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to bookend the Formula 1 season until 2030 following the extension of its contract with the sport's commercial rights holder Liberty Media. Grand Prix racing's traditional curtain-closing event at Yas Marina has been a fixture on the calendar since 2009 and grown in popularity even since.
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Reacts To Sunday Morning’s Crazy Finish

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is among those who have taken to social media to react to Sunday morning’s controversial finish in the Formula One championship. Sunday morning, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes-Benz’s Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One season championship. The finish was an extremely...
f1i.com

Norris admits to 'nerves' over proximity to title battle

Lando Norris will have one of the best seats in the house on Sunday from which to watch the climax of the 2021 world championship when the season finale gets underway in Abu Dhabi. The McLaren driver is starting from second row on the grid at Yas Marina immediately behind...
f1i.com

Abu Dhabi: Formula 1's class of 2021 in pictures

It's been a long and extraordinarily intense 22-race season, but one that the history books will likely look back on as one of the most competitive campaigns ever fought between two teams and their respective star drivers. Ahead of Sunday's title decider, Formula 1's class of 2021 - its teams...
f1i.com

The man who blazed the trail for Brazil in F1

F1 legend and two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi turns 75-years-young today. The great Brazilian driver remains as impassioned about racing today as he was when he blazed the trail for his countrymen five decades ago. It all started in 1970, when the shy 24-year-old made his Grand Prix debut driving...
Robb Report

Lewis Hamilton and MasterClass Want to Mentor You on Winning

First things first: Judging by the data alone, it’s clear that Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers in history—arguably, the greatest of all time. Heading into the final race of the 2021 season, he holds the record for most F1 race wins (103), podium finishes (181) and pole positions (103). Hamilton, currently with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team, is also tied with Michael Schumacher for seven World Drivers’ Championships, a situation that could change by the time the checkered flag falls on the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. He enters the final contest locked in a...
