Dune: Part Two

The story starts off with Pual Atreides (Timotée Chalamet) eating breakfast with his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) where they discuss his powers and later on we find out that because of the powers he has he is seen as a messiah meant to bring peace to a planet named Arrakis where his house was sent to farm “spice” by the king. Spice is used widely in the world of Dune; the problem is that the inhabitants of Arrakis don’t like people taking their spice, and for good reason since the planet is theirs. Paul also has visions of Arrakis and a mysterious inhabitant (Zendaya) because of his powers. After going to Arrakis they quickly find out they were set up and they are attacked, leading to the casualty of Paul’s father Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), and the rest of his court. Paul and his mother go on the run and are rescued by a soldier named Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) who is good friends with Paul and is close with his family, they meet up with the Imperial Plantetolgist Liet-Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) who takes them and explains what happened. After hiding out in a hidden location they are found leading to the casualty of Duncan and Leit-Kynes, Pual and his mother escape through a storm and are left stranded in the desert where they evade sandworms also known as Shai-Hulud. After a while, in the desert, they are found by some of the Natives and Pual fights for his life and ends up killing one of the natives and in turn, Pual becomes one of them.

4 DAYS AGO