Dune: Part Two

By Adrienne Westenfeld
Esquire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenis Villeneuve’s long-awaited adaptation of the sci-fi series Dune crash landed into cinemas and living rooms in October, and the crowd went wild. Wild! In his review for US Esquire, Chris Nashawaty even went so far as to call the film “the best sci-fi movie of the decade.” Ticket sales at...

First ’Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Reveals It’s a Two-Part Film

After Into the Spider-Verse comes... Across the Spider-Verse. The first look at the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is here and it reveals that it is actually the first of two movies that will continue the animated saga of Miles Morales and his various spider-powered friends. The first teaser features Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who’s also currently appearing as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye) and also shows Miles meeting Spider-Man 2099, who appeared in a post-credits scene in Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Check it out below:
Tom Holland Has An Idea For Who Dune’s Timothée Chalamet Should Play In The MCU, And It’s Amazing

Ever since his breakthrough performance as Elio Perlman in Call Me by Your Name, Timothée Chalamet has been on the rise in Hollywood, and 2021 has arguably been his biggest year yet. Along with starring in The French Dispatch and Don’t Look Up, he also played Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, giving the actor some blockbuster cred for his resume. Now Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shared an amazing idea for how Chalamet could be included in the superhero franchise.
Sci-fi epic Dune and Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die among most-Googled films in 2021

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune and Daniel Craig’s final Bond film No Time To Die were among the most Googled films in 2021. While the movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya ranked No 1 in terms of Google search-based interest, Craig’s swansong as the suave MI5 agent came in fourth on the recently released top 10 list. In a five-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey called Dune “this generation’s Lord of the Rings trilogy”, adding that the eponymous “spectacular sci-fi adaptation” of Frank Herbert’s novel is “of such literal and emotional largeness that it overwhelms the senses.” Dune...
Zendaya talks her role in Dune Part 2, a movie Timothée Chalamet can’t wait to see

Zendaya was late to the party on Arrakis, her character Chani only popping up in earnest in the final act of Dennis Villeneuve’s celebrated epic, but she’s excited to make up for lost time. Deadline’s new cover story goes deep on where Dune Part Two stands right now: the stakes of having one worm-sized success down, and another one left to go.
‘Dune’: The first part of the world renown best selling book series

The story starts off with Pual Atreides (Timotée Chalamet) eating breakfast with his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) where they discuss his powers and later on we find out that because of the powers he has he is seen as a messiah meant to bring peace to a planet named Arrakis where his house was sent to farm “spice” by the king. Spice is used widely in the world of Dune; the problem is that the inhabitants of Arrakis don’t like people taking their spice, and for good reason since the planet is theirs. Paul also has visions of Arrakis and a mysterious inhabitant (Zendaya) because of his powers. After going to Arrakis they quickly find out they were set up and they are attacked, leading to the casualty of Paul’s father Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), and the rest of his court. Paul and his mother go on the run and are rescued by a soldier named Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) who is good friends with Paul and is close with his family, they meet up with the Imperial Plantetolgist Liet-Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) who takes them and explains what happened. After hiding out in a hidden location they are found leading to the casualty of Duncan and Leit-Kynes, Pual and his mother escape through a storm and are left stranded in the desert where they evade sandworms also known as Shai-Hulud. After a while, in the desert, they are found by some of the Natives and Pual fights for his life and ends up killing one of the natives and in turn, Pual becomes one of them.
Is 'Don't Look Up' a Movie That's Impossible to Review?

Director Adam McKay’s production company, Hyperobject Industries, with which he’s made his new film, Don’t Look Up, takes its name from the phenomenon first coined by professor and author Timothy Morton, for a concept so big and overwhelming it exceeds the limits of humanity’s understanding. Things that we just can’t get our heads around in their entirety: the English language, capitalism, oil spills. McKay, who made his name as the writer-director of Anchorman, Talladega Nights and (the still deeply underrated) The Other Guys, has gone on to make a number of films that attempt to squeeze huge, unwieldy concepts into tangible form: The Big Short, about the 2007 housing market crash; Vice, a darkly comic biopic of Former US Vice President Dick Cheney that unpicked the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq; and now his star-studded satire Don’t Look Up, which is about the biggest hyperobject of our times: global warming.
Denis Villeneuve Looks Back on His 'Dune' Journey as He Prepares for 'Dune: Part Two'

Denis Villeneuve and May Parent reflect on the five-year journey that brought Dune back into our lives. Dune has been out for over a month, and Denis Villeneuve is in a retrospective mood. As he is deep in preparation for the second chapter of his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi novel, Villeneuve looks back at how he got the chance of a lifetime to create his childhood dream.
Guillermo del Toro Reveals the Stephen King Adaptation He Would Want to Make

Both author Stephen King and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro are considered masterful genre storytellers, so it would only make sense to see the visionaries cross paths at some point, and while there's not currently any plans for such a project, del Toro recently revealed that he would be interested in adapting King's Pet Sematary for a project. With fans having already been given two different feature-film adaptations of the novel, del Toro isn't expecting such an adaptation to ever happen, but he also admitted that he felt like he couldn't rule out the opportunity at some point.
Top Five Movies of 2021. Plus: Denis Villeneuve on ‘Dune’!

It’s time to talk about the best of the year, so Sean and Amanda are joined by Adam Nayman and Chris Ryan to share their five favorite movies of 2021 (1:00). Then, Dune director Denis Villeneuve comes to the show to talk about his extraordinary adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel (1:17:00).
Best sci-fi movies of all time

From the mind-bending to the out-of-this-world, we’ve traveled the universe to populate our ultimate list of the best sci-fi movies to watch right now. The sci-fi genre has viewers surfing on a space time continuum spanning decades and decades of incredible movie wizardry, so it wasn't easy narrowing down this list.
James Cameron Looks Back on Scrapped Spider-Man Film Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

Marvel's flagship superhero Spider-Man has appeared in several live-action projects since 2002 and most of them are regarded by many fans as the best superhero films ever produced. However, there's one Spidey film that failed to make it to the big screen and it has piqued the curiosity of webheads for over twenty years. The film in question is James Cameron's scrapped Spider-Man project which was rumored to feature Leonardo DiCaprio as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger.
Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories (please, God, no more ties), things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first...
AFI’s Top Films and TV of 2021 Include ‘Dune,’ ‘Power of the Dog, and ‘Succession’

The American Film Institute’s annual lists showcasing the top 10 movies and TV shows of the year always include multiple awards frontrunners, and this year is no exception. The jury — which is a mix of critics, academics, and film professionals — always celebrates the best of American cinema and television. The virtual jury awarded three Special Awards this year, to Kenneth Branagh’s festival hit “Belfast” (from the U.K.), Netflix’s global blockbuster “Squid Game” (from South Korea) and Searchlight documentary “Summer of Soul…(Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised).” Last year, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Disney+ adaptation of Broadway smash “Hamilton” earned...
One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
Zachary Levi believes Shazam! Fury of the Gods is better than the first film

Back in September, director David F. Sandberg revealed that the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Shazam!, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods, had wrapped filming, and now, star Zachary Levi has teased what fans can expect in the next film. In an interview with Collider, Levi stated that while he...
Spider-Man: No Way Home: Willem Dafoe Says Norman & Green Goblin Have "A Few Tricks Up Their Sleeve"

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe says Norman Osborn and Green Goblin have "a few tricks up their sleeve" in the upcoming sequel! The upcoming end of the first major trilogy starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man will be making its theatrical debut later this month, and one of the most exciting aspects of it is the return of many of the famous villains from the cinematic Spider-Man past such as Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. But as teased through new promotional materials in the weeks leading up to the film, it's become quite clear that version of the villain will be new in many ways.
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Adds Florence Pugh, Rami Malek & Benny Safdie

Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Midsommar), Rami Malek (No Time to Die, Bohemian Rhapsody) and actor-filmmaker Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) are the latest A-list additions to the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer, sources have confirmed to Deadline. While Universal declined comment, they’ll join a cast led...
Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Encanto’ Continue Reign at U.K. Box Office

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, continued atop the U.K. and Ireland box office in its second weekend. The Universal release collected £1.5 million ($2 million) and now has £5.5 million at the box office, according to numbers released by Comscore. Disney release “Encanto,” took £1.2 million in its second weekend and has a total of £3.3 million. Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was in third place with £1.06 million and has amassed £9.1 million after three weekends. Piece of Magic Entertainment’s seasonal release, Christmas concert film “Christmas With Andre,” featuring Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu, debuted...
